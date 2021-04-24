The BFA Fairfax Bullets softball team hosted Danville on Saturday securing a 6-1 win. Taylor Mitchell (7 IP, 1 Run, 3 Hits,18 Ks, 3 BB) earned the win on the mound for BFA Fairfax.
"Today was a big test for us. Danville is an incredibly tough team, regardless of division. Their defense was flawless today, so we really had to work for every baserunner, and every run we scored. Although we didn't have a large number of hits today, the players demonstrated great pitch selection drawing timely walks, and ultimately getting our few hits when they mattered most with runners in scoring position," said Fairfax coach Geri Witalec-Krupa.
"We learn more and more each game about where our strengths and areas of continued growth are, and we are looking forward to getting back at it during practice on Monday."
Cassidy Kitredge (6 IP, 6 Runs, 5 Hits, 4Ks, 7BB) took the loss for Danville.
Fairfax offense was led by Mitchell (2 hits, Double); Britney Hamel (RBI Single); Courtney Burnor (RBI Single)
Danville Offense: Zoe Crocker (2 hits, RBI Triple)
Fairfax is now 2-0, Danville is 0-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.