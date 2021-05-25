FAIRFAX - The BFA Fairfax Bullets' softball team recognized five seniors, Jaycee Douglas, Courtney Burnor, Taylor Mitchell, Madison Murphy, and Britney Hamel, on Tuesday afternoon in the final home game of the regular season.
"These girls never cease to surprise me. When they were freshmen, they made an unexpected run through the tournament as a five-seed and lost in a one-run game in the state championship," said Fairfax coach Geri Witalec-Krupa.
"Every year, they find a way to get better and better; they roll with the punches, do what's asked of them, and find a way to make it work, and that's what truly makes them special."
The Bullets earned a 16-4 win over the Vergennes Commodores in six innings, and while the final score reported a commanding victory for BFA, the game was close until a break-out sixth inning.
Taylor Mitchell stepped into the circle in the top of the first, getting three quick outs for the Bullets. She helped her own cause in the bottom of the inning, hitting a standup double and later scoring on an overthrow.
Mitchell notched two strikeouts in the top of the second, and Courtney Burnor came up with a beautiful catch in center for the third out.
In the bottom of the third, Mitchell's base hit got the Bullets' offense started; Jaycee Douglas beat out a perfectly placed bunt and advanced Mitchell. Burnor's base hit plated Mitchell, and Douglas scored on a passed ball. The Commodores walked in a run to give the Bullets a 4-run lead.
The Bullets tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, as Burnor's bunt scored Mitchell and Britney Hamel drove in Douglas.
Things got interesting in the top of the fifth after a Vergennes batter launched a three-run homer over the left-field fence. The Commodores ran into an out at home to end the inning, but not before narrowing the deficit to 6-3, Bullets.
Mitchell got her runs back in the bottom of the fifth, launching a three-run homer of her own to extend the Bullets lead. After silencing Vergennes in the top of the sixth, Bullets' batters blew the game open, earning a 16-4 win.
Senior Taylor Mitchell had 9 strikeouts in the game and has had an outstanding senior year. She thanked catcher, Sarah Coloney, for helping her behind the plate.
"After the championship loss two years ago, I took up the responsibility to catch. I dedicated time every week for the last year to prepare to catch for Taylor," said Coloney.
Twice, Coloney was injured, but she continued to work, earning the spot behind the plate this season.
"I was scared to go in at the beginning of the season, but now it's come to me like breathing when I'm behind the plate."
Coloney accompanied Mitchell to a clinic held by Ralph Halbach of the Vermont Rockets Fastpitch Program in the off-season.
"It means a lot to me that someone was willing to step up and take on one of the biggest positions on the field. It means more than Sarah will ever know," said Mitchell.
Witalec-Krupa, who was a catcher in college, also appreciated Coloney's dedication.
"We had a big void to fill, and Sarah set her priorities aside and put the team first. She worked really hard in the off-season to figure out how to be an effective catcher for Taylor," said Witalec-Krupa.
"Sarah has done a great job back there, and she gets better every day. We're so thankful for her!"
