FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax Bullets hosted the Randolph Ghost on Friday evening in the first home game since 2019. The home opener quickly turned in Fairfax favor, with the home team earning a triple-digit lead by the end of the second inning.
The majority of the runs in the first inning were unearned.
"Randolph is historically a great rival and competitor of ours, but as all programs experience from time to time, it's just a year where they are young, are building pitchers, and creating the future," said Fairfax coach Geri Witalec-Krupa.
"With all that said, we still had some great highlights today. We had several young, new players make their first contact on the ball at the varsity level, had veteran players in new positions, and could see what our potential lineup looks like for the remainder of the season.
"I was incredibly proud of how supportive and genuinely thrilled our veterans were for the successes of our younger players, and equally impressed with the level of respect for the hard-working, young Randolph team that our athletes showed overall."
Not only were the Fairfax players kind and generous to Randolph, but the Fairfax coaching staff was also encouraging. Assistant coach, Jeff Hamel, coaching first, could be heard throughout the game congratulating a young Ghost on a good effort or a well-thrown pitch.
Fairfax pitcher Taylor Mitchell had an excellent outing on the mound, allowing no runs. Fairfax earned the 34-0 win in three innings.
