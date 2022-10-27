FAIRFAX - The No. 7 BFA-Fairfax Bullets boys soccer team defeated the No. 10 Hazen Union Wildcats 2-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the first round of the D3 playoffs.
The Bullets' Mathieu Braden scored within the game's first 30 seconds, and Luca Chayer tacked on the final goal for the Bullets on an a pass from Rowan Albee. The Wildcats scored their solo goal on penalty kick late in the game. Brandon Gillilan had nine saves in goal.
BFA-Fairfax coach Jake Hubbard spoke of the hard-fought battle between the teams.
"Kudos to Hazen; they're a great team and played a tough schedule. We knew it would be a tough battle," said Hubbard. "They beat us early on, and we knew it was going to be a good game."
Hubbard spoke of the Bullets' strengths in the game: "To come out and score within the first 30 seconds is huge and sets the tone. Unfortunately, we got a little bit ahead of ourselves, took a foul, and it went to a PK. Other than that, we rebounded well."
When it came to defense, Hubbard was especially pleased with what he saw from his goalkeeper and defenders.
"The guys (on defense) had a great game. Brandon (Gillilan) did a great job leaving his line like he did; that was a huge part for us. Brayden (Gillilan) had two big saves in a span of 30 seconds that were game-changers for us."
BFA-Fairfax travels to No. 2 Stowe on Oct. 29 for a 2 p.m. second round game.
