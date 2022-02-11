The BFA-Fairfax girls basketball team earned a hard fought 33-28 victory over neighboring Milton Yellowjackets on Thursday evening. The previous meeting this season resulted in a 40-32 win for the Bullets, and with Thursday’s match up they improve to a 6-9 record on the season. For the Jackets, the loss dropped them to a 4-9 record.
Defense first was the tone for much of the first half of play, with the Bullets taking a narrow 4-3 lead over the Jackets by the end of the first quarter. Fairfax’s two baskets came courtesy of Hazel Albee and Bridgett Dunn, while Milton’s lone 3 pointer was scored by Mallorie Chalmers.
Chalmers continued to be a threat in the second quarter adding two more baskets from outside the arc, helping the Jackets gain a 13-10 lead heading into the halftime break. For the Bullets, despite playing a strong defensive game, they needed to spark the offense for the second half and find a way to shut-down the threat of Chalmers. Bullets’ head coach Lee Tourville decided it was time to try a new defensive scheme as an answer to both problems.
“We live with a 1-3-1 and in the second half we decided to go man to create some offense as weird as that sounds,” said Tourville. “Our 1-3-1 was doing a good job, we held them to 13 points but we weren’t getting any transition offense. We rolled the dice and went with it which created a lot of fast breaks for us.”
Making the switch to man coverage made all the difference for the Bullets in the second half as they went on to outscore the Yellowjackets 11-9 and 12-6 in the third and fourth quarters. Hazel Albee’s three pointer and three baskets from the paint led the Bullets offense, but key contributions from every player on the court made the difference in the latter half of the game.
Faith Benjamin notched a pair of baskets in the third quarter to close the gap, Bridgett Dunn scored late to take the lead, and Anna Villeneuve’s 3 pointer midway through the fourth quarter stretched the lead out of Milton’s grasp. Perhaps most impressive of all was Forest Skillman’s play, as she took on the assignment of matching against Chalmers defensively and offensively brought consistent scoring; adding a basket in three out of the four quarters. The impact the sophomore's effort had on the game was praised by her teammates and coaches.
“Tonight was absolutely Forest,” said Faith Benjamin. “That was her defensive awakening for sure. Coach was saying to us in the locker room that each game we’re learning something new about all of our players. Tonight we learned the extent of Forest’s defense and it was incredible!”
Coach Tourville also spoke with ethusiam for Skillman’s defensive game, stating that her coverage of Chalmers in the second half made all the difference. To overcome the deficit at halftime took a complete team effort from the Bullets, and Coach Tourville was very pleased with response he saw from his team Thursday night.
“They played their hearts out,” said Tourville. “Thats coming off a 30 point loss to Blue Mounatin the other day. To come back with that spirit, energy and play; I was very proud of them. I think it was one of the best games we’ve been a part of this year, not just because we won but because it was really competitive.”
Bullets scorers: Hazel Albee (16), Forest Skillman (6), Faith Benjamin (4), Bridgett Dunn (4), Anna Villeneuve (3).
