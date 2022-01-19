The BFA-Fairfax varsity boys hosted an undefeated Winooski Spartans team on Tuesday evening, falling to the visitors 59-37.
The Bullets won the opening tip-off, but it was Winooski who found their way onto the scoreboard first. The Spartans early three was followed up with two and a foul line shot for a 6-0 lead, then a lock-down defense by Fairfax turned the tide.
Reed Stygles got Fairfax on the board off a rebound, and a three-pointer from Riley Greene drew the game to within one point. Fairfax’s defense held steady once again, Greene added another two points with a drive to the basket up the right side of the court. Fairfax held the advantage until the final minute where the Spartans added 10 points to their side of the scoresheet with a series of successful drives.
Fairfax didn’t fare much better through the second quarter, falling behind by a score of 28-12 heading into the locker room. Following the break, the Bullets came out with their best quarter, outscoring Winooski 11-6. The fourth quarter saw both teams reach new heights offensively, however the Spartans regained control of the game, outscoring the Bullets 25-14.
On the scoresheet for Fairfax: Riley Greene led the way with 12 points. Reed Stygles 8, Burton Brown and Evan Fletcher 4 each, Bryce Fontaine and Richard Bidwell 3, Lane Stygles 2, and Kaden Labor 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.