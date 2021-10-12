FAIRFAX - Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax hosted Winooski highschool on Tuesday afternoon, dropping to the visitors by a final score of 4-2.
The Spartans dominated the initial minutes of the game, but it would be the Bullets who found the back of the net first. With 22:03 on the clock, Matt Spiller was awarded a direct kick. His shot was stopped by Winooski’s netminder, but the rebound was pounced on by Max Clark, Braden Mathieu, Chris Dukeshire, and James Benjamin; with Clark getting the touch on the ball to put it home.
Winooski mounted a fierce response, forcing Bullets keeper Brandon Gillian to make an acrobatic save to keep BFA ahead at 21:41, but made good on their next chance at 19:55 to tie up the game. Winooski tacked on another goal late in the half to take a 2-1 lead into the break.
Winooski made it 3-1 midway through the second half with a one-touch top-shelf shot that Gillian would have needed to be a miracle worker to deny. Following the goal, BFA-Fairfax pushed to tie the game and were aided by a prevailing sun at their backs.
Gillian punted the ball all the way down field around the fifteen minute mark, and a combination of pressure from Bullets' James Benjamin and the blinding sun caused Winooski’s goalkeeper to fumble the ball right into his own net. BFA-Fairfax continued to press Winooski for the remainder, but to no avail; a late Spartans goal ended the game.
Even though the Bullets would have liked to have won the game against Winooski, the experience of playing in step with a top team (if not the top team) in the division is something they will look to build on as they head down the stretch.
“I think we learned a lot about ourselves today; in that we can push forward (offensively), and still be strong defensively. Our overall performance coming out in the second half, and battling back, isn’t something to be upset with,” said Bullets’ Coach Jake Hubbard following the game.
“It’s good to see that we can play with them (Winooski). I feel like we had a pretty good second half. We just had two unfortunate rolls, and that’s how it is sometimes,” commented Junior Luca Chayer.
“Most of the teams in our division play a certain kind of way. Winooski plays differently. It’s just good to see what they’re about so if we meet them in the playoffs we can be prepared for it.”
