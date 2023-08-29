BFA-Fairfax cross country running coach Caitlin Smith filled us in on the chemistry and composition of this year’s teams.
Q&A with Coach Caitlin Smith
Who's returning to the team this year, and what will they bring to the team? We have a large senior group returning this year with captains Gavin Start, Jack Tinker, Peyton Metruk and Forest Skillman who are all strong runners and positive influences on the team. We also have seniors Aaron Brown, Morgan Cutter, Marianne Lutz and Abigail Langlois returning. For underclassmen we have Alison Ashton and Abigail Bedore returning on the girls’ side who strongly lead our team in races. And Kai Von Sitas and Elliot Scannell returning, and I expect will positively contribute to our boys’ team this year.
Do you have any new comers who will have an impact on the team? We have a few new faces this year on the boys’ team including sophomores Collin Wolfe, Tristan Metruk and Gage Magnuson, and freshman Kenneth Gray–all strong athletes with a lot of potential. For the girls’ team we have two freshmen, Millie Plog and Maddison Trudell joining us.
What are your goals for this group this season? My goal is to create a positive and supportive team culture, have fun, and build skills and knowledge to support lifelong fitness engagement and appreciation.
How does this group's chemistry set them up for success this season? The group we have this year is really great. They are all positive, supportive, and hard workers. I am excited to see how they progress in their running and look forward to a fun season!
