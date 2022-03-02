ENOSBURG - The No. 11 Fairfax Bullets pulled off an upset win against in-county rivals, the No. 6 Enosburg Hornets, on Tuesday, March 1, in a game that will go down as an instant classic for all those who attended. In a back-and-forth, high-energy matchup, the Bullets managed to top the opposing Hornets by 50-48, just enough to seal the win, sending them further into the D3 playoff bracket.
The game started with a quick 4-0 run in favor of the Bullets. A few nice drives from Riley Greene resulted in layups for BFA Fairfax, but this run didn't last long. A charge taken by Nathaniel Robtoy gave the Hornets life, as they responded on the other end with a bucket from Silas Kane. Offense from Evan Fletcher, Bryce Fontaine, and Reed Stygles gave the Bullets a 10-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Shea Howrigan sank a three at the beginning of the second quarter, giving the crowd and the Hornet bench life. Strong post play from Gavin Combs helped bring the Hornets back into the game as the quarter continued.
The Bullets struggled with foul trouble, as some of their top scorers had three and even four personal fouls. A floater from Evan Fletcher Kept the Bullets' offense rolling, but a technical foul for the Bullets led to a 6-0 Hornet run, with offensive scoring from Howrigan, Kane, and Combs. Jackson Wimette got involved for the Bullets with a free throw, and Kane and Devyn Gleason came up with a few buckets for the Hornets, giving them the advantage. The Bullets quickly took back the lead with a three from Luca Chayer and free throws from Wimette. The half ended 17-18, with the Bullets leading.
The Bullets came out firing in the second half, with scoring from Fletcher and Stygles on multiple occasions. Combs continued to grind under the boards for the Hornets, giving them rebounds and buckets down low. Gleason got involved with a steal and a quick layup for the Enosburg, but Lane Stylges responded quickly with an And-1 on the other end.
Howrigan came up with a steal and a three to bring the game within four points with three minutes to go. Back and forth scoring resulted in multiple traded leads, as the quarter ended with a buzzer-beater three from Howrigan, putting the Hornets up 34-31 going into the fourth.
A layup for Wyatt Boyce started the Hornet offense, but an And-1 for Wimette quickly came as a response. Threes from both sides put the lead back and forth as time began to wind down. The Hornets missed a buzzer-beater with the game tied at 40, sending the game to overtime.
Fontaine, Stygles, and Chayer dropped high-pressure buckets to put the Bullets up quickly. Howrigan continued to drop threes, keeping the Hornets close, but in the end, the Bullets came out on top in an exciting overtime matchup.
Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette spoke of the loss: "We couldn't get anything inside. We had the ball with a minute left, and we took a couple of bad shots."
Reed Stygles spoke of what changed between tonight's matchup and their earlier loss last Saturday: "We just worked as a team. We gave it our all for playoffs."
Jackson Wimette was thrilled for the win: "I feel like we were the underdogs today, so it feels awesome."
Bullets coach David Demar commended his team for their grit: "We came to play our game. We could have folded with the last game we played against them Saturday, but we came to play tonight. I told my team, 'My money is on you guys tonight.'"
BFA Fairfax high scorers: Evan Fletcher had 12 and Luca Chayer had 8.
Enosburg high scorers: Shea Howrigan had 18 and Devyn Gleason nad 12.
