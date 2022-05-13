_MJH9786.jpg

File photo: Briana Start

 Caleb Laroche

Sarah Coloney's 2-hit, 9-strikeout performance, combined with multiple hot bats led to BFA Fairfax's 14-0 win at Williamstown on Thursday, May 12. 

Winning pitcher: Sarah Coloney (6IP, 0R, 9Ks, 2H, 1BB, 0 errors)
Losing pitcher: Brianna McLaughlin (6IP, 14R, 10H, 7Ks, 7BB)
 
Fairfax Offense: Abbie Langlois (2 hits, triple), Halle Rocheleau (2 hits, Double, Triple, 4RBI), Keira Mannings (3-RBI Triple), Emma Sweet (RBI Double), Bri Start (2 hits)
 
Williamstown Offense: Hunter Covey (single), Emily Keys (single)
 
Fairfax improves to 4-5
Williamstown drops to 1-5

