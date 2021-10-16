DSCF2845.jpg

BFA's Ava Ardovino creates space for herself with a nifty move that lead to her second goal. (File photo)

 Ari Beauregard

The Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax Bullets' girls soccer team traveled to Danville on Saturday, earning a 4-1 win over the Pride.

BFA Fairfax coach Jojo Lynch complimented Danville on their defense.

"Overall it was a close and competitive game. It was senior day for Danville and they showed up big," said Lynch. "Danville keepers were outstanding players to watch! Paige Cargill played very strong for BFA as did Kali Wooster, (returning from a concussion she got in our senior game.)"

Saves: Danville -19 and BFA Fairfax-5

Goals for BFA: Ava Ardovino (2) and Paige Cargill (2)

