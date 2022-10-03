The BFA Fairfax Bullets (7-1) shutout the Blue Mountain Bucks (6-3) by a score of 5-0 on Friday, Sept. 30.
The Bullets continued their dominant defensive ways against Blue Mountain on Friday, allowing Blue Mountain only 11 shots. Mikayla Tobey had five saves in goal for BFA-Fairfax, including one in the dying moments of the game that saw her smother the ball after grabbing it off the foot of a breaking striker for Blue Mountain and preventing what looked to be a certain goal.
Taylor Duquette controlled the center of the pitch for the Bullets, playing equal parts defense and starting numerous quick counter attacks by turning over the ball in midfield.
Sophomore defender Mariana Merritt shut down the fastest player on the Blue Mountain offence for the entire game, limiting her to only two shots for the entire contest.
BFA-Fairfax’s goals were scored by Ava Ardovino (2), Emma Spiller (2), and Anna Sargent (1).
Next up for the Bullets: Enosburg in Fairfax, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 4:00 p.m.
