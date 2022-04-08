Q&A with head coach Geri Witalec-Krupa
What will you be looking to build on after last season's success? We've certainly had quite a run over the last three seasons, playing in the state finals each of those years. With that said, I believe we are going to surprise some people this year. Yes, we lost some talented players to graduation, but this year will provide an opportunity for others to shine, and show some depth and talent that maybe people did not realize we had.
Who do you have in the circle this year? As for pitching this year, Sarah Coloney (senior) will handle much of the load. She is a consummate team player, always doing what's been best for team success, and that has looked very different over her career. Last year she spent her innings behind the plate catching, so she is one of those surprises I mentioned before. She's actually quite a talented pitcher, and we all look forward to seeing what she can do in this role. Sharing pitching responsibilities will be [senior] Emma Sweet, who has always been an option for us over the years, but will see more time in the circle this season for sure. We also have a few freshmen in the program who may get some initial experience with a few innings from time to time.
What has stood out to you about this year's team and what will be their greatest strength? The biggest thing that stands out about this year is the team culture. We have a lot of new faces ranging from ninth graders to exchange students, to players who have returned to us after taking a break from softball. The level of support and camaraderie is fantastic, and has truly made the last few weeks fun. Our greatest strength will come in the form of nobody really knowing what to expect of us. Any time you graduate talent, people tend to default to "it's a rebuilding year." That is not the case this year. We still have talent, and we will still win games. We look forward to showing people what we are capable of doing this season, and maybe taking quite a few by surprise.
