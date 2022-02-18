__P752459.jpg

Hazel Albee drives to the hoop in the Bullets' game against Hazen earlier in the 2021-22 season. 

 By Adam Laroche

The BFA Fairfax Bullets girls' basketball team topped the Stowe Raiders 40-28 at Stowe on Thursday, Feb. 17. BFA Fairfax held a 21-9 lead at the half, and built upon that for the win. 

BFA Fairfax was led by Hazel Albee with game-high 18 points, 11 rebounds and 8 blocks. Taylor Duquette had 10 points
Stowe was led by Parker Reeves with 12 points. 

