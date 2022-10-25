FAIRFAX - The No. 2 BFA-Fairfax Bullets girls' varsity soccer team opened their 2022 postseason playoffs with a 9-0 victory over No. 15 Thetford Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
BFA-Fairfax opened the game on the attack and was rewarded with a goal only 1:38 into the start of the match.
In the game's final moment, senior center-back Faith Benjamin had a goal-line clearance that was slotted towards the goal after keeper Mikayla Tobey batted a Thetford shot away.
The BFA-Fairfax defense limited Thetford to only a single shot on goal and five corner kicks for the entire contest.
Highlight: Ava Ardovino tied the BFA-Fairfax soccer scoring record of 56 career goals in the game.
BFA-Fairfax goals
Raegan Decker (Emma Spiller) 2nd Min.
Molly Dearborn (Paige Cargill) 19th Min.
Raegan Decker (Emma Spiller) 20th Min.
Ava Ardovino (Raegan Decker) 28th Min.
Taylor Duquette (Emma Spiller) 32nd Min.
Raegan Decker (Anna Sargent) 38th Min.
Ava Ardovino (Ella Stafford) 39th Min.
Emma Spiller (Ava Ardovino) 48th Min.
Emma Spiller (Ava Ardovino) 52nd Min.
Goalie saves
Mikayla Tobey, BFA Fairfax had three saves and Thetford's goalie had 12.
Next up: the Bullets host Lake Region on Friday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. in the D3 quarterfinal.
