The BFA-Fairfax Bullets boys' soccer team earned a 7-1 victory over visiting Danville on Saturday, Sept. 10. Five Bullets got on the scoreboard in the contest. Danville's goal was ruled an own goal.
Goals:
BFA-Fairfax Rowan Albee (1), Luca Chayer (2), Chris Dukeshire (2), Max Clark(1), and Jackson Wimette (1)
BFA-Fairfax Assists: Braden Mathieu (2), Isaiah Burns (1), Wyatt Magnan(1), and Rowan Albee (1)
Saves:
BFA-Fairfax: Collin Stafford (3) and Magnus Riggs (3)
Danville: Denver Lindstrom (14)
