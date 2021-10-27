FAIRFAX- “Our whole mentality this season has been to play like a lion,” said Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax Bullets’ Coach Jojo Lynch. He’s not the biggest, not the smartest, not the strongest; all of the other animals fill those niches. The lion is still considered the king of the jungle because of his mentality; the lion believes he is the best at all of those things. That’s how I tell the girls to play; so far they’ve done it.”
Coach Lynch’s metaphor of the lion mentality for how the Bullets girls soccer team should play has been a message repeated and received by the team all season. However, the lion metaphor has a double meaning; it is also the only feline known to hunt in a pride to take down its prey, a direct link to the way that BFA-Fairfax has come together as a team.
The no. 3 seed BFA-Fairfax Bullets put that teamwork on display when they went head to head with the no.14 seed Vergennes Commodores on Wednesday afternoon, shutting out the visitors 3-0.
BFA-Fairfax’s Emma Spiller got the Bullets on the board midway through the first half, scoring on an innocent-looking shot that end up slipping through the Vergennes’ goalkeeper’s fingers. Spiller stated that the moment of watching the ball go into the net felt as if time had frozen in place.
“I was so excited,” said Spiller on her game-winning goal. “The adrenaline rush after scoring was just crazy. Especially in a playoff game with it being so close!”
Spiller’s goal seemed to give the entire Bullets’ team a shot of adrenaline and for the remainder of the frame, the ball rarely left the Commodores’ end of the field. This was due in large part to BFA-Fairfax’s trio of Kali Wooster, Marie Larose, and Faith Benjamin on the back end. The backs cut off any Vergennes attacking rush before it even got started, and made efficient passes back upfield all game long.
“I think we’re one of the best defensive teams in the league, and I really stand behind that,” said Coach Lynch. “Without them, we wouldn’t even be here. They’re the ones that distribute the ball to the forwards, and they’re the ones that created the plays and opportunities that we had.”
Bullets’ keeper Kam Taylor came up big in the second half, with an all-out dive across-the-net save, and a slide tackle-esque stop in the middle of the frame that allowed BFA-Fairfax to retain the lead. With 15:32 remaining, Ava Ardovino broke through for her own tally after struggling against strong Commodore defensive coverage all afternoon. Coach Lynch found it ironic that both Spiller and Ardovino had scored despite the Commodores’ clear focus to key in on covering the two freshman stand-outs, but said it showed the true strength of the Bullets; depth.
“The truth is, you can’t man-mark us,” Coach Lynch. “That leaves another one of our players open, and there is just skill, behind skill, behind skill on this team. I don’t say that to sound arrogant or overconfident; that’s just what we are.”
The third goal of the game came off of pressure from Ardovino, which caused a miscommunication between a Commodore defender and the goalkeeper, and ended with an own goal. With the shut-out the Bullets will be moving on to the quarterfinals on Saturday to face the no. 11 seed Windsor Yellowjackets, a rematch of 2020’s quarterfinals; in which the Bullets were eliminated from the playoffs. The Bullets have not faced Windsor yet in the 2021 campaign, but come in as the higher seed as opposed to being the underdogs like they were in 2020. Coach Lynch is eager to have a chance for revenge on the Yellowjackets.
“I’m excited to face them again, with a different team composition to last year. That being said, every game is a challenge and every game is brand new, but I think we have a chance of competing. We have a team this year that should get the job done.”
