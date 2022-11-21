The D3 BFA Fairfax girls' soccer team closed the regular season going 13-1, the only loss coming in overtime (1-0) to in-county rival D2 Missisquoi Valley Union.
Recognitions abound: At the end of the season, Bullets’ coach Bill Ormerod was recognized as Mountain League Coach of the Year; sophomore standout, Ava Ardovino, received Player of the Year. The accolades continued to pour in as Ardovino, Raegan Decker, Emma Spiller, Paige Cargill, and Mikayla Tobey were named First Team All-Mountain; Molly Dearborn was named Second Team. Raegan Decker and Ardovino were both selected for All-States.
That's an impressive lineup of recognitions, and when you see the numbers behind the names, you'll have an even better understanding of how the Bullets earned the accolades they did in 2022.
By the numbers: BFA-Fairfax had 11 athletes who combined to score 89 goals in the regular season while allowing opponents only seven. On average, the Bullets scored 6.4 goals a game while allowing only an average of .5 by opponents, including eight shutouts.
On average, the Bullets struck in less than 15 minutes from the game's start and only trailed an opponent for 34 minutes out of 1120 they played.
By halftime in most games, the Bullets held a three-goal lead by halftime and won and lost one game where they were tied at the half.
The Bullets totaled 352 shots on goal, limiting opponents to 65; that's a ratio of roughly 25 to 5 shots per game.
When it came to saves, BFA-Fairfax keepers had 66, and opponents had 185, demonstrating the Bullets' offensive and defensive prowess.
Record breaker: In the midst of all the winning, Ardovino broke the BFA-Fairfax scoring record with 57 goals scored in just two years of varsity play, so keep an eye on her in the coming seasons.
Ormerod spoke of the dedication and success of the Bullets: "This season's players really had a phenomenal year. The numbers speak for themselves, but what the number don’t show is how extremely resilient this group was. Whether they were adapting to having a new coach on varsity, multiple coaches on JV, playing new positions, or adapting to the flow of the game and changing formation on the field, this group of student-athletes really excelled."
When it came to his recognition as Mountain League Coach of the Year, Oremord thanked those around him for their contributions to the team's success.
"Winning Coach of the Year in the Mountain league was a very nice surprise, but it's more a testament the to skill and abilities of these ladies on the field, and the “next person up” mentality of the program that coach Jojo Lynch and I have been trying to build, under the guidance and with the support of our athletic director, Geri Witalec-Krupa," said Ormerod.
The 'next person up' mentality has allowed athletes to excel and coaches to lead with confidence.
"Each person in the program--player and coaching staff alike, needs to know not only their roles, but the responsibilities of others around them in case they are needed to step in. Since the 2020 season, we've operated as a single program where all high school players practice together," said Ormerod.
"Both JV and varsity use the same formation on the field, and we focus on the fundamentals of the game. This has really helped to deliver a consistently competitive team."
BFA-St. Albans athletic director Geri Witalec-Krupa spoke of Ormerod’s dedication to the program.
"I am so proud of the efforts and accomplishments of the entire girls soccer program this year, and the selection of Bill as the Mountain Division Coach of the Year is a fitting nod to his efforts both on and off the field. Bill has been an exceptional JV coach in our program for years, and made an easy transition to Varsity,” said Witalec-Krupa.
“It would be hard to find a coach that is more dedicated to the sport, the school, and the well being and improvement of the student-athletes he leads. He gets the big picture of education-based athletics, and we are fortunate to have him on staff."
Jojo Lynch, head coach of the team for several years, also shared her thoughts on the season.
“Despite not being the coach this year I was incredibly proud of the resilience the girls showed, and so proud of how Bill stepped into the role and absolutely crushed it!” said Lynch. “I really missed being out there, but enjoyed watching/following from a distance!”
