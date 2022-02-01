SWANTON - The BFA Fairfax Bullets started their 52-46 road win against the MVU Thunderbirds with a Reed Stygles' And-1. Reed would lead the Bullets with 16 points, including an eight-point fourth quarter.
Evan Fletcher led BFA Fairfax in the first quarter, dropping three 3-pointers, as the teams traded buckets. Caleb Surprise hit a deep three in the last two minutes to give the Thunderbirds a slender 14-12 advantage at the end of the first.
Maliki Unwin-Jackson and Ray Fournier extended MVU's lead early in the second. Fletcher answered with a three to bring the Bullets within three, but the T-birds continued to carry the offensive momentum.
On defense, MVU's Hayzen Luneau and Reed and Lane Stygles of BFA Fairfax battled on the boards throughout the second quarter.
Bryce Fontaine scored from outside the arc, and Jackson Wimette worked a steal and bucket below MVU's basket to bring the Bullets within four points as the quarter waned.
Ian Digby dropped a mid-range jumper, and Luneau hit two free throws to regain most of the Thunderbirds' losses; the teams left for the halftime break with MVU holding the 28-22 lead.
The Thunderbirds put Lane Stygles on the line in the first thirty seconds of the third quarter; he hit both shots to bring the Bullets within four. Lane Stygles launched a spot-on pass to Riley Greene, who narrowed the lead to two.
Rowan Albee got the tying bucket midway through the third, and Wimette gave the Bullets the lead on the next possession. BFA Fairfax stretched the lead to 46-38 in the last 40 seconds of the quarter on a combination of free throws and timely baskets.
The third quarter momentum carried into the final frame for the Bullets, as Reed Stygles scored twice in the first minute on early turnovers. MVU wasn't going down easily, though, and Unwin-Jackson found Digby down low for two. Digby found Luneau, and Luneau hit a second layup to bring the Thunderbirds within four.
MVU trailed by five, heading into the final two minutes. Luneau came up with a much-needed layup, but the Bullets held on to win 52-46.
BFA Fairfax coach David Demar spoke of the in-county battle, "I was really pleased with the effort we had tonight. This is a good group of boys. They're all-around good kids, students, and athletes. Reed and Lane Stygles had a couple of key rebounds, and Reed had a couple of blocks without fouling. He's a sophomore, and he's so fun to watch."
Brothers Lane, a senior, and Reed Stygles, a sophomore, spoke of what it's like to share the court.
"We've enjoyed every minute playing together," said Reed, "and we work together as a team."
"We've played together since we were little kids; nothing has changed," said Lane. I'm happy to play with him. It's the best way to go out."
When asked if they compete hard against each other, the brothers smiled.
"He's never beaten me yet," said Lane, as Reed shook his head and laughed.
Reed gave a shoutout to their Bullets' teammates, "This was a team effort. Everyone put their minutes in and contributed to the win."
MVU coach Matt Walker spoke of the efforts of Caleb Surprise, "Caleb gave us a really nice lift. He had 11 points and made a couple of big shots."
Walker spoke of the flow of the game, "Fairfax played hard; their guard play was solid, and their big guys had a bunch of blocks. Our defense is there, and we play as hard as we can; we just weren't able to finish.
MVU high scorers: Hayzen Luneau had 13, and Caleb Surprise had 11.
BFA Fairfax high scorers: Reed Stygles had 16, and Evan Fletcher had 15.
