61e2feb19a524.image.jpg

Taylor Duquette passes the ball during the Bullets' game against Hazen Union earlier in the season. Duquette led the Bullets past Twinfield on Friday, Jan. 21. 

 Ari Beauregard

The BFA Fairfax Bullets girls' basketball team hosted Twinfield on Friday, Jan. 21, earning a 34-33 point win. The Bullets trailed by 17-16 at the half, pulling ahead in the second half for the win. 

Twinfield was led by Kendal Fowler with game high 14 pts.

BFA Fairfax was led by Taylor Duquette with 9 and Faith Benjamin and Anna Villeneuve with 7 each.

