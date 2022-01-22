The BFA Fairfax Bullets girls' basketball team hosted Twinfield on Friday, Jan. 21, earning a 34-33 point win. The Bullets trailed by 17-16 at the half, pulling ahead in the second half for the win.
Twinfield was led by Kendal Fowler with game high 14 pts.
BFA Fairfax was led by Taylor Duquette with 9 and Faith Benjamin and Anna Villeneuve with 7 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.