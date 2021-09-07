FAIRFAX - On Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 7, the Fairfax varsity girls soccer team rocketed into their 2021 season with a 6-1 victory over Vergennes. Despite graduating six seniors following the 2020 season, the Bullets are still fielding a very talented roster with a strong veteran presence this year.
“I have eleven seniors that have been on the team and knew what to expect heading into this game, but I also have three freshmen that didn't know what to expect. Before the game I told them, ‘you’re freshmen on varsity, and you’ll have a target on your back. I need you to step and I need you to perform.’” said Bullets’ coach Jojo Lynch.
The end of coach Lynch’s statement refers to her new additions to the team this year, a trio of freshmen: Paige Cargill, Emma Spiller, and Ava Ardovino.
Ardovino answered her coach’s challenge first, opening the scoring for Fairfax on a penalty kick just 5:36 seconds into the game. Ardovino followed up her first varsity goal with a second, deflecting home a corner kick from Cargill and giving BFA a 2-0 edge heading into the half.
Molly Wimette kept the momentum going for the Bullets, finding the back of the net with a short side shot just 42 seconds into the second half.
Spiller scored to make it a four-goal lead exactly a minute later, putting two out of the three freshmen on the scoresheet.
Fairfax’s passing started opening up the game at this point, as Raegan Decker’s cross-field pass set-up for Wimette’s second marker of the game.
Vergennes answered with a goal that just made it past Bullets’ keeper Kamryn Taylor’s outstretched fingertips, and at this point Cargill decided she wasn’t going to be the only freshman left out of the goal column. With 3:27 to go, Cargill curved a corner kick into the Vergennes cage, drawing the game to a close.
Following the game, coach Lynch was impressed with the team's play, and, in particular, her young additions to the roster, “We went to the Jay Peak Jamboree, and I knew we had something special with these freshmen. Honestly, they out-performed what I expected them to do. I’m very proud of those three and our team today; it was a lot of fun to watch!”
