RICHFORD - The Richford Falcons hosted the neighboring BFA Fairfax Bullets on Friday, Feb. 18, for the annual senior game. The Bullets earned the hard-fought 59-43 win.
The Stygles brothers, Lane and Reed, brought height on the boards that was hard for the Falcons to handle, and the Bullets jumped out to an early lead. BFA Fairfax coach Dave Demar spoke of Reed and Lane Stygles' role in the Bullets' post game.
"Those guys are tough kids. I love those boys. They come in and work. Lane, as a senior, is a team leader. He controls the boards and guards the other team's best player. I can't ask any more from that kid. I'm going to miss him next year."
Late in the first quarter, Aske Greve gave the Falcons a boost on an And-1. Jerrick Jacobs scored on the next possession, narrowing the Bullets' lead to five in the final minute; the Bullets held a 14-8 advantage at the end of the first.
Jerrick Jacobs' beautiful scoop-shot and deep three brought Richford within three of BFA Fairfax late in the second quarter, but the Bullets remained vigilant, capitalizing on a turnover for a bucket by Evan Fletcher and a basket by Luca Chayer to take a 26-19 lead at the halftime break.
The Falcons gained momentum in the third on a steal by Jacob Clawson, which resulted in a breakaway layup for Carter Blaney in the first minute of the quarter.
Jacobs drew a charge and a cheer from the tropically clad student section. Falcon pressure instigated a turnover on the next possession, and Jacobs scored, but Riley Greene drained a deep three for the Bullets to regain their seven-point lead midway through the quarter.
The teams traded baskets late in the quarter, BFA Fairfax maintaining a steady lead. A late three by Clawson kept the Falcons within reach after Evan Fletcher notched the final buckets of the third for the Bullets, giving them a 40-30 point advantage.
Green drained a second three to give the Bullets a ten-point lead, their largest of the evening, late in the fourth.
Bryce Fontaine dished to Fletcher for a post bucket on back-to-back possessions, extending the lead further. They connected a third time for a Fletcher three. Fletcher dominated the scoring for the Bullets in the fourth, dropping 12 of his game-high 25 points in the quarter.
As the fourth quarter waned, the Bullets' continued to gain, closing the game with a 16 point advantage.
Fletcher and Fontaine spoke of their connection on the court.
"A lot of us have been playing together for most of our careers, and we definitely have that chemistry working together every day," said Fletcher. "We know what we're doing--where everyone's cutting."
Fontaine agreed: "We had a little slump this season, and we decided to come into these next few games as a team. We really showed that today with our passing."
Fletcher spoke of a specific play during the game in Richford game: "Bryce drove down on the press and hit me wide open. It was perfect. We have that connection with each other."
Demar was pleased with the road win: "We came in tonight with intensity, and the kids played hard. Our defense was pretty good, and our rebounding was good in the second half."
Demar has been impressed with the team's resilience: "We've been battle-tested all year. We've had some tough, one to two-point losses, and these guys just keep coming back to practice, working hard, and having fun. The last five games of the season we've been looking to tighten things up and have a little momentum going into the playoffs."
BFA Fairfax scoring leaders: Evan Fletcher had 25 points, Reed Stygles had 13, and Riley Greene had 12.
Falcons scoring leaders: Jarrick Jacobs had 9 points, and Carter Blaney and Jerrick Jacobs had 8.
