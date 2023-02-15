The BFA-Fairfax girls' varsity basketball team earned a 45-33 win over Northfield after holding a 20-13 lead at the half.
Northfield was led by Mya Sanders with 12 points and Paige Moorby with nine points.
BFA-Fairfax was led by Anna Villeneuve with game high 22 points, Forest Skillman chipped in 12 points and Faith Benjamin filled the stat sheet up with seven points, 11 assists, and 13 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.