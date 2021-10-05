On Tuesday afternoon, the Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax Bullets girls soccer team came to Enosburg High School with a perfect record. The Enosburg High School Hornets got a slow start to the season but have grown stronger by the week.
The teams took the field, both eager to leave with bragging rights, but the in-county rivalry game ended in a 2-2 tie this time.
In the first half, Enosburg keeper Zoe McGee kept the Bullets off the scoreboard, making several excellent saves, including a point-blank save with seven seconds remaining on the clock.
Gabby Spaulding notched the first goal of the game at 24:28, assisted by Trillian Howell. Less than ten minutes later, Howell, assisted by Spaulding, scored her own goal, giving the Hornets a 2-0 lead.
BFA Fairfax threatened shortly after, sending a ball off the crossbar on a corner kick, but freshman Ava Ardovino's goal on a penalty kick halved the score at 10:19. Two minutes later, Ardovino tied the game on a goal in traffic near the net.
Neither team could break the deadlock, and the teams headed to overtime. The Bullets rang two balls the crossbar, one in each overtime, but the Hornets' defense held strong, and the game ended in a tie.
Enosburg coach Renee Pattee appreciated the moment.
"We played the best game we've played all season, and I'm very proud of the girls," said Pattee. "Arie Barbour did an extraordinary job in the back, and I'm so proud of Zoe's work in net."
Emily Adams and Gabby Spaulding were celebrating the game with cupcakes.
"I'm so happy! Our team played an incredible game," said Adams.
Spaulding agreed, "We felt it was our best game--communicating, passing--everything was better than the rest of the season has been."
BFA Fairfax coach Jojo Lynch was expecting a good battle with Enosburg.
"We came into this game knowing it would be a game for us," said Lynch. "This is the first team that's really pushed us to our edge."
