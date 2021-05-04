The BFA Fairfax boys Ultimate Frisbee team took a 15-11 loss to Rice High School on Tuesday afternoon.
In another close game Fairfax came up just short in the end. The Bullets continued to display improvement offensively with accurate passing, consistent catching, and making smart decisions with the disk. The difference in the game was Rice capitalized on a few unforced errors and breakdowns defensively in transition.
Fairfax leaders: Kaden Labor 7 points; Jeff King 4 assists, 3 D's; Wyeth Haddock 2 points; Nate Delaney 1 point, 1 assist, 1 D, and Zorian Seaman 6 D's.
Fairfax will try to get back in the win column on Thursday as they take on St. Johnsbury at home.
