FAIRFAX - The Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax boys soccer team had a successful senior game on Saturday, earning a 3-0 win over Craftsbury. BFA-Fairfax was able to field all six of their seniors in the win, and Bullets Coach Jake Hubbard had nothing but good things to say about the group.
“It’s a great group of seniors, all six of them show up every day with a smile on their face and ready to battle. To be able to give them the opportunity they had today, means the world to all of us here. A lot of the guys work hard day in and day out and don’t get to see the time they did today. To be able to give them that opportunity in a tight game was awesome.”
Fairfax opened up the scoring around 3 minutes into the game, and it was James Benjamin who found the back of the net, with Matt Spiller picking up the assist on the goal. Spiller went on to pot both of the Bullets remaining goals; the first on a beautiful shot from outside the box in the middle of the first half, and the second was a seeing-eye shot through traffic that came shortly after the halftime break.
“It was awesome. The first one was definitely on the highlight reel; it was a one touch, top of the box, you can’t really ask for much better,” said an always humble Spiller while grinning ear to ear. “The second one I was looking for an opportunity and the goal opened up so I just decided to hit one, and it went in for me.”
While not producing much on the offensive side of the ball, Craftsbury played a strong defensive style, something which Coach Hubbard thinks the Bullets will face more often come playoff time.
“I thought we executed. They didn’t allow anything down the middle so we tried to get creative and slide some guys to the outside of the field. It’s good for us to see that; that’s more like playoff soccer, which is tight defensively, and they played to their strengths.” said Hubbard.
Senior Matt Spiller shared some of his thoughts on playing in his final soccer season.
Fairfax’s Coach Hubbard wrapped up the afternoon with a final statement on the character of his senior group.
“All six of them are high quality individuals. They’ll do anything for each other on and off the field. They’re great students, and even better people. They’re all a big part of the community and we couldn’t ask for better out of any of them.”
