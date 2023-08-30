The BFA-Fairfax varsity boys’ soccer team has enjoyed several years of success, and while numbers are lower this year, coach Jake Hubbard sees promise and potential in his hard working, focused, and teachable 2023 team.
Q&A with coach Jake Hubbard
Who’s returning for 2023 and what are they bringing to the team? We graduated a lot last year and lost a few to injury and the busyness in life this year, but the majority of the athletes returning makeup one of the most coachable groups I’ve had. They’re hard workers and they have skill.
What will your new players bring to the team? We’re young, and there will be a handful of kids, maybe 50 percent, who haven’t played at the varsity level. They’re all eager to learn and get going, and I’ve been impressed with the focus that’s been there.
We had a smaller group of incoming freshmen and a group coming in from JV. That group has a lot of potential and they ask a lot of questions about the tactical side of things and where to be. They’re looking to the seniors and taking feedback about how to improve. Having athletes willing to learn and older athletes who can give positive feedback bodes well. I’m excited to be back in Fairfax; it’s a pretty amazing community.
Who are your senior leaders this season? The senior group is a core group that has been with me since freshman year, and they’re the backbone of this year’s team. Bubba (Brandon Gillilan) my goalie is back and arguably one of the top goalies in the state. His twin brother Brayden Gillilan has had an amazing off season and developed an awesome touch while playing through Nordic. James Benjamin is a captain and center mid. They’re all skilled and good players.
What are your goals for this group? This is the first year I haven’t had at least ten players returning who have played at the varsity level. We’ve got 18 kids in the program, and everyone is going to play. We’ll be focusing on development and chemistry. My goal is to continue to develop players and get the kids coming back. I want to see our numbers grow and the kids have a good time playing the game.
