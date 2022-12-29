The BFA-Fairfax boys' basketball team has been on the road for the start of the 2022-23 season, but they'll host their home opener on Friday, Dec. 30 against visiting Danville at 7 p.m. Coach Dave Demar shared some of his thoughts on this year's Bullets.
Q&A with BFA-Fairfax coach Dave Demar
What are the three top qualities this year's team brings to the court daily? This team brings work ethic, great attitudes, and personality to the court daily. It's so fun coaching this group, and they definitely keep me on my toes.
How have last year's players improved, and what have the new players added? Our guards have really improved from last year. Another year of experience helps, but several guys put lots of work in, in the summer and definitely got better.
What are you planning to build on from last season to see this team enjoy success? We're trying to build on the success we had toward the end of last season and in the playoffs. We have different pieces this year, which I'm excited about. We just have to put the "puzzle" together. We learn from each other daily, work hard, and have fun. I'm looking forward to seeing where this team goes.
