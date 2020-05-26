FAIRFAX — BFA Fairfax varsity baseball coach Mike Brown had two returning seniors on his team this spring, Tyler Pigeon and Weston Black. Brown recognized both young men for their efforts on and off the diamond.
Tyler Pigeon:
“Tyler was an outfielder and designated hitter; he was also an excellent hitter. In fact, the progress he made as a hitter during his high school career was impressive. I’m confident Tyler would have had a big season offensively this year,” said Brown.
“I so appreciate Tyler’s dedication to the baseball program. He loves baseball. That love for the game shows in his work ethic, in how coachable he is, and in being a great teammate. I will remember Tyler for always going above and beyond: a mindset that will serve him well in life.”
Weston Black:
“Weston was an excellent defensive player with the versatility to play multiple positions. He played a lot of third base and second base early in his career.
“Last season, as a junior, he played some shortstop, and this season he would have been our primary starter at shortstop,” said Brown.
“Weston is a multi-sport athlete at BFA-Fairfax; he loves to play and to compete, and he is respected for having a positive attitude.
“Come springtime, we could count on Weston being ready for the baseball season.
“I will remember Weston for his quiet, steady perseverance. He doesn’t quit, and he finishes what he starts. Those traits will play well in his college studies.”
Brown sent his seniors off with a word of encouragement.
“Good luck, boys. Keep doing you, and you’ll be just fine. Thank you for all you did for the program! You know how to reach me if you ever need anything.”