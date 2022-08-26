Enosburg cross country with coach Maggie Cavazos
The team: We've got a pretty spread out team this year, with athletes from every grade level, but their strength has always been that they are a tight knit team who really focus on supporting one another.
Goals: I think my goal for them is to really see their own improvement over the season; they will all start at different points since we have some veterans with Apple and Otto Maddox, Cyrus Blaney and Max Frappier, as well as some new runners and some middle schoolers. I want them to see that no matter where they start, they can make growth.
First meet: Our first meet of the season is Burlington on September 10 and that's a big race, so they'll get an early feel for the competition.
BFA-Fairfax cross country with coach Caitlin Smith
Returners: We have a lot of returning runners this year who are looking to set PR's and have fun this season. We have a strong girl’s team returning including four of our top seven runners; Colleen Clark, Ava Pigeon, Forest Skillman, and Alison Ashton. On the boys side we have Ryan Thatcher, Kalob Still and Burton Brown who have all been in the top seven on our team in the past.
Newcomers: Even though we have a lot of returning athletes, we have a lot of newcomers as well. We have a few senior athletes who have decided to try xc this year including Kai Fan and Gavin Start. We also have a strong freshman class including Myla Arnzen, Emily Kneeland, Eli Tinker, Elliot Scannell, and Kai Von Sitas.
Captains: Our team captains are strong leaders on the team and include Colleen Clark, Ava Pigeon, Ryan Thatcher and Burton Brown. We also have a large group of committed athletes who have trained all summer and lead the team through their example of hard work and dedication and that group includes Kalob Still, Kai Fan, Peyton Metruk and Elena Wagner.
Goals: Our goals for the team this season include increasing our teams fitness and speed, and creating a supportive and fun team environment.
Fairfax Relays: We’re also excited to host the Fairfax Relays. It’s always a fun race for athletes to be able to relax, wear costumes and eat delicious treats which offers a different experience from most of the other races we do during the season.
