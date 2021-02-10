Middlebury — BFA St. Albans and BFA Fairfax Nordic teams competed in a 4K skate race last weekend at Middlebury; the girls' teams earned first and second place, and the boys second and third.
BFA St. Albans Nordic results
"Saturday's race was an interesting one. The course twisted and turned many times around athletic fields. After being spoiled skiing on packed powder every day, we ran into some corn snow that was fast and uneven. Despite those conditions, we skied very well, with many of our athletes having outstanding days," said BFA coach Mike Mashtare.
How did the BFA St. Albans' girls place? "Lydia Hodgeman benefited from a new team running order that allowed her some skiers to chase. Lydia would win by a little over two minutes. Her hard work all summer and fall is paying big dividends as she rounds into ski racing shape.
"Quincy Fournier and Maya Frost had strong days to place sixth and seventh respectfully. Lindsay Bernard rounded out the team scoring for us in fourteenth place."
Girls' team results: BFA Fairfax 22, BFA St. Albans 24, Middlebury 36
How about the BFA St. Albans boys? "Jacob Tremblay stepped up for a big day, placing second only thirteen seconds behind winner Zach Wilkerson, one of the top racers in the state last year.
"Jacob has been putting in many extra hours of training on his own, and it paid off Saturday. Calvin Storms and Ethan Mashtare had solid days to tie with identical times in fifth place.
"Porter Hurterau continues to impress, placing a solid thirteenth. Thomas Curry has been on a roll the last two races, finishing fourteenth. Senior Nolan Rocheleau also has been moving up the ranks and placed sixteenth."
Boys team results: Middlebury 15, BFA St. Albans 26, BFA Fairfax 21
