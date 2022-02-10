The BFA-St. Albans Comets hosted the Essex Hornets on Wednesday afternoon, earning a 5-2 victory over their longtime rivals. Previously this season, BFA defeated Essex 12-4 as the Hornets struggled early on. Since that time Essex has refined their play, winning eight of their last nine games. Early in Wednesday’s match-up, it became clear that this was not the same Hornets’ team the Comets had faced last time they met.
The Hornets deployed a collapsing style of defense that stymied the most lethal parts of BFA’s attack; working down low in the zone and finding the seam passes. Despite this, the Comets did manage to open the scoring 8:31 into the first period. Caroline Bliss circled from behind the net and found Rachel Needleman high at the point, and Brianna Jarvis was able to find the rebound from Needleman’s shot to give BFA an early edge.
Essex returned the favor two minutes later when the Comets struggled to clear a puck that was ping-ponging around the defensive zone tying the game at one. Neither team was able to break the tie in the second period despite a few tense moments where Essex gained a powerplay advantage. The Hornets took a 2-1 lead four minutes into the third period however, putting pressure on the Comets to find a breakthrough on a defense that had frustrated their efforts to this point.
Captain Sophie Zemianek, as she so often does, took the lead on scoring the big goal for BFA. Picking up the puck off a broken play at the redline, Zemianek walked into the Hornets’ end and fired a shot into the top corner of the net to tie the game with just under six minutes left. On the next shift, Bri Jarvis came out with the puck from a battle in the corner, made a move around an Essex defender to cut to the front of the net, and roofed a backhand shot into the Hornets’ cage.
“The energy was just through the roof, I don’t even know if words can describe it,” said Jarvis on Zemianek’s tying goal. Jarvis continued, speaking her second goal of the night which went on to be the game-winner; “I was more just looking for my teammates to set them up for a pass, but as soon as I got around that one player I saw the open top-right corner so I took the shot.”
Zemianek was called for an elbowing penalty with 48.8 seconds left in the game. With a 6-on-4 advantage, what looked like a chance for Essex to tie the game turned into an empty-net goal for Caroline Bliss when Ayla Shea made a big play to clear the puck out of the defensive zone. Following the insurance marker, Jodie Gratton took a slapshot that was meant to dump the puck and end the game. Rather than an uneventful end, her shot knuckle-balled into the Essex cage with one second remaining in the period to give BFA their final goal.
Following the win, BFA’s coach Luke Cioffi was pleased to see the Comets rise to the challenge presented by a vastly improved Hornets team.
“It forced us to grow a little bit and overcome some adversity,” said Cioffi. “It was fun to see. The clock was ticking and I think they just started to believe in each other. It didn’t matter who we put out there, they were going hard. It’s something at this time of year you hope you have, and although we hope we don’t have to use it again, it’s a nice reminder that we can put it in another gear and do what we need to get a win.”
When the Comets walked off the ice they were greeted by a large group of young girls from the St. Albans Skating Association who were eager to celebrate the victory with fist bumps. Coach Cioffi spoke to how the enthusiasm of the SASA girls' support gives the Comets a little extra boost during the game.
“That’s the Comet hockey family,” said Cioffi. “It’s also an extension of Red Thomas because his grandchild is on that team. It’s fun to look across the ice and see all the yellow jerseys. Whenever you get a group of young girls out there it really helps us get energized. It brings back the memories for our girls of when they were that age and who they looked up to. To see that come full circle in a game and over the course of the year is just something special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.