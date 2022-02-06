The BFA Comets basketball team hosted the Essex Hornets on Saturday, dropping a tightly contested game 50-45 in overtime. Despite the loss, the young Comets squad took a step in the right direction having pushed a top team in the division to such a close final.
“Today was progress,” said Comets head coach Paul Lafountain. “Last time we played (Essex) we lost by 15 or 18 points. We haven’t been in a lot of these situations. Step one is getting into these situations at the end of a game, and the next step is figuring out how to win it.”
The first quarter saw BFA get off to a strong start, with Allie Bushey hitting an early 3 pointer and Kalli Tabor grabbing a pair of baskets in the paint to give the Comets a 10-7 lead. Essex responded with a push early in the second quarter to take a slim 22-19 lead into halftime.
Following the break, the Comets answered the Hornets’ big plays with their own, spearheaded by Ruby Dasaro finding seams to drive to the basket. Dasaro’s drives resulted in either a basket or a distraction to get the ball to open teammates. Lauren-Kate Garceau was the main beneficiary, with all three baskets from outside the arc coming off assists by Dasaro. The two girls combined for 27 of the Comets 45 points in the game.
“I do think it’s kind of a team set-up,” said Lafountain on Dasaro and Garceau’s play. “Ruby did a masterful job bringing the ball up and finding teammates across the board. I thought she did a phenomenal job and it was nice to see LK finding a groove.”
After reaching a 41-41 tie, 4 minutes of extra time were needed to decide the final outcome of the game. Kalli Tabor made the initial score from the paint, and Essex responded with a 3 to take the lead. From there foul shots decided the game; BFA went 2/3, and Essex didn’t miss going 6/6.
“I thought today we actually played a full game,” summed up Lafountain. “The girls played hard throughout. We answered their big plays which is an area where we’ve struggled, especially in the third quarter. We have to improve on late-game execution. We just need to be stronger with the ball there, if we make one or two more plays we win the game.”
Comets scorers: Lauren-Kate Garceau led with 15 points, followed by Ruby Dasaro's 12, and Kalli Tabor's 9. Ella Reynolds put up 6 and Allie Bushy wrapped up BFA's scoring with 3.
