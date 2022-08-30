The BFA-St. Albans cross country team is reloading after a stellar 2021 season. Last fall, Loghan Hughes (class of 2021) secured the D1 girls' state championship, and the boys' team, led by The Big Three, Ethan Mashtare, Calvin Storms, and Jacob Tremblay (class of 2021), took second place in the D1 state final after falling to St. Johnsbury in a tie-breaker.
This season, BFA-St. Albans head cross country coach Michael Mashtare has a balanced mix of experienced athletes and talented newcomers; he's eager to see how the team builds on last year's success.
Q&A with coach Michael Mashtare
Who do you have returning, and what impact will they have on this year's team? Porter Hurteau, a junior, was right in step with the Big Three and trained with them over the summer. He was successful last year and was top 25 in the state. His work ethic, mental toughness, and awareness are very impressive. He could be one of the surprises in Vermont this year. Will Hughes, a sophomore with a great work ethic, also trained with the Big Three and is a great leader who's happy to help the younger kids. Teddy Tremblay, a sophomore, also trained with the Big Three and will step up and help fill some shoes there. Like his brother, Jacob, he'll be that smiling, energetic kid who's helping to lead the team.
How did last year's success help Porter, Will, and Teddy? I feel really good about that solid three. The success that Porter, Ethan, Calvin, Jacob, and Will had at the New Balance Outdoor National Championships in the spring helped Porter and Will see what they were capable of.
Who else will help round out the boys' team this fall? Toby Hurteau (freshman)trained with the older guys and learned from their success. Jacoby Sauter (freshman) is a runner we know we'll get big things out of. And Carter Veronneau (senior) who's also a golfer, has worked out a practice schedule, and we're hoping he can also come help.
Who's returning for the girls' team? Lauran-Kate Garceau is back as a senior and will be the team leader. She's been working hard this summer and has also been working with the younger girls. Elora Menard, Ruby Dasaro, and Kate Storms will also return. These girls will be impactful to the team.
What new runners will help round out the team? Katelyn Lumbra, a freshman from Georgia, is looking really fit and ready to run, as is Marie Desorgher, a freshman athlete who's joined the team.
How are the teams shaping up for the season? We'll see where they end up this year. Everything looks promising, but it depends on how people progress, if they stay healthy, and how the season comes together. The Essex Invite on Saturday, Sept. 3, will help guide us on the rest of the season.
