ST. ALBANS — Cross County traveled to Harda'ack for the NVAC's on Saturday. Teams from MVU, BFA St. Albans, BFA Fairfax, Enosburg, Richford, and Milton joined nine teams from around the state to compete in the 5,000 meters.
"It was a perfect day for a Cross Country race," said BFA cross country coach Mike Mashtare. "it was sunny, cool and no wind. Fast times were in order and the runners did not disappoint."
Mashtare notd that the s first six girls across the line for BFA all set new personal bests and thirteen girls total set new personal records.
Sophomore Calla Bourdeau led the way again for BFA St. Albans with a 13th place finish in 20:42. A forty three second improvement on her PR.
Freshman Tara Ditch also continued to improve finishing 17th in 20:49, a minute thirty nine seconds faster than her previous PR and a ten minute improvement over her first race of the year.
Freshman Lauren Kate Garceau placed 22nd in 20:56, a forty five second improvement on her PR."Lauren Kate continues to race as a seasoned veteran," said Mashtare. "Lauren Kate shows a true love for racing and shows every time she steps to the starting line."
Junior Caityn Dasaro, who is 'as tough as they come' according to Mashtare, placed 23rd in 20:59.
"Caitlyn is easy to coach while she is racing, and is always up to the challenge of catching runners we need to place in front of," said Mashtare. "She will turn herself inside out to catch them."
Lydia Hodgeman closed out the scoring for BFA St. Albans in 26th place in 21:19, a forty second improvement.
"Lydia's growth as a runner has been fun to watch this season."
Iris Burns in 41st had a sixteen second improvement on her time. Emma Menard, still coming back from a bad cold, was 50th in 22:26, almost a new PR.
"The girls continue to impress with their fourth place team finish," said Mashtare. "They have consistently been ranked fourth in Division 1 and sixth over-all in the state all season."
Mashtare noted that if the girls can maintain their strong pack next week at the State Championships they should book a trip to the New England Championships in three weeks in Manchester, CT.
They will be the first girls team to do so from BFA in twenty three years.
The BFA St. Albans boys' team has battled sickness over the second half of the season and is just now starting to get healthy, according to Mashtare.
"Our one two punch of Maher and Mashtare are almost back to full strength and had solid days to lead the way for us," said Mashtare.
Maher came in fourth place in 16:53 and Ethan in sixth place 17:07. Both running just seconds off their PR's.
Calvin Storms had his best race of the season and continues to get stronger each race. Storms came in 26th place in 17:50, a new PR by nineteen seconds.
"Senior Alex Haag, who always comes around at the right time, had his best race ever to place 44th in a new PR of 18:32, a forty six second improvement," said Mashtere.
Jacob Tremblay placed 58th in 18:52.
"This was a gutsy performance after being sick all week," said Mashtare.
Josh Burfoot has continued to mature as a first year runner to place seventy first in a new PR of 19:18. Sophomore CJ Fisher rounded out the varsity team in 88th place in a new PR time of 20:00, a PR by thirty one seconds.
"The boys team, like the girls, as been ranked as high as 4th in Division 1 and fifth over all in the state," said Mashtare. "They ave slipped down the rankings because of the sickness they have suffered through. If they can be healthy by next Saturday they still have a chance of booking a trip to New Englands as well."
If the boys' team makes it to New Englands, they would be the first boys team from BFA to do so in thirteen years.