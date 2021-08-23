For more than three decades, Mike Mashtare has been an integral part of the cross country, Nordic, and track & field at BFA St. Albans. He weathered the Covid season with the teams last year and is looking forward to the kick-off of the 2021 fall season.
Who do you have returning for the boys' team? "Our top five guys, Ethan (Mashtare), Calvin Storms, Jacob Tremblay, Porter Hurteau, and Will Hughes are all returning. Our seven from last year, Manny Chiappinelli, will also be back. The boys have been on a summer training plan, and they are super excited for the season. Several of them raced at Lake Carmi and at Bay Day; they're all looking good."
What about 'The Big Three'? "The three seniors, Ethan, Calvin, and Jacob, are looking for big results early on. They're looking at running in college, and they are highly motivated for their own results and the team's results."
What goals have they set for their final high school season? "Their goal is to win the state championship. When they came in as freshmen, they wanted to work to hang a banner in the gym. They want to be one of the top teams at New England's if they can, but it won't be a cakewalk.
"New England's is scheduled for Thetford, VT this year, so they could race there three times.The Thetford Invite could draw a lot of out-of-state teams eager to get to know the course and hills. It's well known for that."
Who do you see as their most formidable competition? "St. Johnsbury matches up well with us, and Essex is always good. It won't be a cake walk, and if they do it, it will be well earned."
How about the girls' team? "We graduated quite a bit of talent last year, but we have a good nucleus of competitive runners in Logan Hughes, Ruby Dasaro, Lauren-Kate Garceau, Lydia Hodgeman, and Cala Bourdeau. They've been working hard all summer."
Who do you see being competitive in the girls' races this season? "South Burlington was competitive last year, and CVU is always going to be there. Burlington and Essex are always there. We will hold our own, and as the season goes on and the girls continue to grow, it will be fun to see what they do."
What goals do you have for the girls? "A good goal for the girls would be to try to qualify for the Meet of Champions again. That takes place at Hard'ack between States and New England's."
How will this season differ from last year's Covid season? "We'll be back to head-to-head races. Last year, we only had up to forty people socially distanced by teams on the start line with wave starts to keep people separated. We didn't have any JV-only races, so they didn't get the recognition they deserved."
How did the changes from Covid regulations affect the team? "The team chemistry and feel you have in cross country was greatly reduced; the camaraderie and team spirit was reduced because kids couldn't cheer for one another.
"We also didn't have any out-of-state trips; that builds a lot of team chemistry, and it's good for the athletes to see the difference in competition outside the state."
What was the reaction to Elle Purrier St. Pierre's Olympic debut from your runners, past and present? "The ones who knew Elle from high school were just as excited about watching her run as the present-day kids. That excitement was fun to experience.
"As a coach and an individual from Franklin County, watching someone succeed at such a high level and seeing the pride she takes in representing her hometown and county is very special and heartwarming. It's so special to make the Olympics, make the final, and be tenth in the world! Elle should feel proud of herself and her accomplishments."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.