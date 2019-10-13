SARATOGA, N.Y. — The BFA St. Albans cross country team traveled to Saratoga, N.Y., Saturday for the very competitive Burnt Hills Invitational.
The race, which was much more competitive this year with Saratoga, N.Y. and Shenendehowa, N.Y., girls teams both competing.
Both New York teams have been Nationally ranked throughout the years. Currently, the Saratoga girls are ranked 17th in the Country. On the boys side, host Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa, N.Y., are ranked 27th in the Country.
BFA started the day with three middle school boys competing in the Modified Boys “A” race.
Porter Hurteau of Georgia placed 8th with a time of 11:39 for the 1.7 mile course. His time would have won the Modified “B” race, according to BFA head coach Mike Mashtare.
Will Hughes of Fairfield placed 22nd in 12:06 and Jayden Pigeon placed 59th in 13:07.
All three of the middle school racers medaled after finishing in the the top 75.
Fairfield runner Ruby Dasaro placed 17th in 13:21 and SATEC’s Kate Storms placed 56th in 14:19 in the Modified Girls’ Race. Both girls medal as well.
“The girls team, a pack of runners, which is our strength, had another great day of racing on the 3.05 mile course,” said Mashtare.
Sophomore Calla Bourdeau continued to lead the way for BFA placing 58th in 20:14. The freshman duo of Lauren Kate Garceau, 64th in 20:19 and Tara Ditch 69th in 20:25 were close behind Calla.
Junior Caitlyn Dasaro was 85th in 20:49 and Sophomore Lydia Hodgeman 88th in 20:55 completing the scoring pack with a spread from 1st to 5th of only 41 seconds.
Junior Iris Burns was 100th in 21:14, Senior Emma Menard was 121st in 22:00 and Junior Quincy Fournier 132nd in 22:30 rounded out the team.
“We placed 13th as a team out of 25,” said Mashtare. “When the three Divisions were combined we placed 14th out of 65 teams.”
The BFA boys’ team has struggled with health issues this season, according to Mashtare.
“We got back our number one runner and number two was healthy as well,” said Mashtare, “but we had to run without our number four runner who stayed home sick.”
Senior Riley Maher placed 42nd in 16:11 after a two week absence from racing due to sickness.
“It was great to have him back on the course and will look to get his early season form back as we head into Championship season,” said Mashtare.
Sophomore Ethan Mashtare placed 72nd in 16:40, hanging on to medal in the last meters of the race. Sophomore Calvin Storms continued to round into form and placed 111th in 17:16. Alex Haag and Matt Gonyeau both battled it to place 173rd and 174th in 18:30 and 18:31 respectively.
“We look for these two to continue to push each other and move closer to our front guys,” said Mashtare.
Senior and first year runner Josh Burfoot has continued to gain experience. He placed 190th in 19:05.
The BFA boys placed 19th out of 28 and were 26th out of 73 when all three varsity races were combined.
BFA’s will race be Saturday, October 19th, and will be competing in the NVAC Championships at Hard’ack Recreation Area.
“The University of Vermont will be hosting a race that morning before the high school races as well at Hard’ack,” said Mashtare. “It should be a great day of racing!”
JV Results
Boys JV “A” Race
61st Peter Vlaanderen 18:56
90th CJ Fisher 19:45
93rd Will Dumont 19:47
95th Kolby Cyganiewicz 19:48
107th Liam Rocheleau 19:59
119th Thomas Curry 20:26
Boys JV “B” Race
100th Colin Lamnglois 21:01
111th Cole Boyle 21:10
117th Manny Chiappinelli 21:17
138th Nolan Rocheleau 21:44
147th Chris Cotignola 22:03
159th Dylan Koval 22:!4
174th Lucas MacKenzie 22:53
180th Kayden Zada 23:05
212th Hassan Chambers 23:59
269th Ian Carpenter 59:57
Girls JV
89th Carly Charron 23:29
92nd Kayleigh Sweeney 23:37
106th Maya Frost 24:00
132nd Maddie Curtis 24:47
141st Sydney Heth 25:03
169th Macy Cross 25:53
180th Olivia Belrose 26:16
190th Sarah Magnan 26:43
222nd Leila St. Francis 28:08
237th Casey Bechard 28:55
257th Aima Rashid 30:59
260th Maryam Rashid 31:28
271st Kate Reilly 34:11