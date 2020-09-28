ST. ALBANS — Teams across the county received the much-awaited green light for the 2020 fall season.
The BFA St. Albans boys’ golf team has been on the Champlain Country Club links preparing for sectionals and for states.
Messenger Sports contributor and assistant coach of the BFA golf team Robbie Maher highlighted some of this year’s players.
“We have a great group on this year’s team. The Benoit brothers, Nathan and Owen, have put together great high school golf careers to this point and have developed into two of the state’s better high school players,” said Maher.
High school golfers will use practice time on the course to qualify for states this year. With a shortened season, there’s no time to spare.
“They are playing well at practice, and figure to be in the mix to potentially win the individual state championship at the Country Club of Barre,” said Maher.
“We also have some newcomers to this year’s team, Ryan Desmond, Camden Piper, and Michael Weber. All three of them are showing promising signs of developing into solid players for our team.”
Alongside the new faces, Maher noted some of the other returning players.
“Outside of the Benoit brothers, Darik Gregoire is our other returning player from a year ago. Darik is a great teammate and had a golf game that has progressed a lot from the time he first joined the team as a freshman.
“With Nathan being our only senior this year, we are fortunate to have a great group of players moving forward to future seasons.”
The season may be short, but BFA hopes to build on the success they’ve seen in previous years.
“The Bobwhites have now qualified for the state championship for the last three seasons after a 13-year dry-spell,” said Maher.
“Our sectionals will be next Thursday at Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon, VT. With the coronavirus, our season has looked completely different than it has in other years.”
BFA golfers would traditionally attend large matches before sectionals, having the opportunity to play at
NVAC at Williston Golf Club and the Newport Invitational at Newport Country Club, but that’s not the case this year.
“All of those have been canceled as a precaution to COVID. Like everyone else, we are trying to make the best out of the current situation,” said Maher.
“The team has worked diligently on their short games, and have played many times as a team at Champlain CC to prep for next week’s sectional qualifier, where the top six teams from the Northern teams in Division I advance.”