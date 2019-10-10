QUECHEE—The Quechee Country Club, home of the New England Open and the New England Amateur this year, hosted the 2019 Boys Division I Golf State Championship this Thursday.
Teams from CVU, BFA, Burr & Burton, North Country, rice, South Burlington, and Spaulding teed off between 8:30 and 10 am.
CVU was the favorite this year, and they didn’t disappoint, grabbing the DI title for a repeat of the 2018 season.
As a team, CVU scored a 304, Rice came in second with a 314, and BFA St. Albans took third with a 330. South Burlington was right on the Bobwhites’ heels with a 335, Burr & Burton scored 347, and Spaulding brought up the rear with with 369. North Country’s solo golfer scored a 73.
Rice golfer Micheal Walsh took the day’s low score with a 72.
BFA’s golfers were lead by Owen Benoit with a 76, Lukas Boucher 82, Nathan Benoit 83, Jacob Benware 89, and Alex Archambault 100.