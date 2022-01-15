The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites came out on top in the first Metro matchup of the 2021-22 basketball season. The Bobwhites bested visiting Burlington 47-32.
The Bobwhites led the scoring in the first quarter, with Thomas Demar tallying 8 points and Noah Earl contributing six. The teams left the half with BFA St. Albans holding a 26-20 lead. In the second half, the Bobwhites pulled ahead, with six players making the score sheet.
The game against Burlington was the first in the Metro Division for the Bobwhites, who made a jump for the 2021-22 season. Coach Tristan Menard, who took the reigns of the team this year, has been working to prepare his team for the up-tempo play they'll face against Metro opponents.
"We're really proud of how we faced the adversity of not playing for a couple of weeks, having a ton of guys out, and still picking up right where we left off," said Menard. "It wasn't perfect, and we have a long way to go, but we're off to a solid start with the Metro! Tom Demar, Noah Earl, and Justin brown stuck out on the offensive end. Charlie Yates played great defense as usual."
Thomas Demar led the Bobwhites with 14 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, and i block; Noah Earl finished with 13 points, 1 assist, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks, including three shots from beyond the arc.
The Bobwhites travel to St. Johnsbury on Tuesday to take on the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers.
