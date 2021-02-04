BFA Alpine team helps local youngsters learn to ski

Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
ST. ALBANS — Members of the BFA St. Albans alpine and Nordic ski teams have partnered with St. Albans Recreation to teach local kids to ski this winter. It’s a program that the community, including one of the current alpine team members, has enjoyed in the past.
Athlete perspective: Ian MacKenzie
From student to teacher: "I was four and five when I took lessons at Hard'ack, but I do remember my teacher. I had skied before I took lessons there, but those lessons really advanced me. It was pretty much the same as what we're doing now--kids learning the basics of skiing," said MacKenzie.
"Getting back full circle and teaching kids who might be on the ski team in ten years was cool to think about."
What do you enjoy about teaching the younger kids? "It's fun to be out with people who ski and with the ski team. It makes you think about the basics of skiing, and it helps us with our skiing. When you're demonstrating, you have to make sure you're doing it right," said MacKenzie.
BFA Alpine skier, Ian MacKenzie, helps a student navigate the hill at Hard’ack.
Ruthie Laroche/
What are the athletes teaching the children?
Beginners: getting into the pizza wedge, keeping boots forward.
"I ask what their favorite juice. Imagine that fruit is in front of that boot and squeeze it to make juice!" said Dawson.
Intermediates: turning, staying balanced, taking consistent turns across the hill, and keeping your hands up.
"Some of the things the athletes are teaching are things we're working on, just at a higher level. Any time we're training, I tell them I'd rather have them do it slowly in good form than quickly with bad form."
BFA gives back to the community
BFA Alpine coach Helen Dawson, in her second year with the program, coming to BFA from Lamoille Union.
“Giving back can give students a nice sense of purpose. We don’t have as many human interactions now, and this adds a nice sense of purpose,” said Dawson.
“I coach because I share the joy and love of the sport. It’s cool to see that come from the athletes. Even though they are with strangers, they get to connect and share the activity.”
Athlete perspective: Ada Shookenhuff
What do you enjoy about teaching others to ski? "I learned to downhill ski in middle school through a ski program connected with Jay Peak. I feel like I'm returning that favor through a program like this. I know the value of learning to ski through an accessible program; it's so important to make programs like this available to communities. I would like to give a shout out to the people who make these programs possible." What was the reaction of your skier to the lessons? "He was fearless and determined, and he wanted to go fast! I reminded him to focus on his turns. He started out shy, but he was requesting to go higher up the rope tow and take some good turns by the end." Aria Aimee-Marissa Garceau
What do you enjoy about teaching others to ski? "I love to connect and share such an amazing activity with others. I also feel as though it's helpful for them to learn from other students because we are able to connect with them more on a personal level and alter our teaching to their needs.
"I like to see the progress made throughout the lesson and the season and the pride it brings them. Skiing isn’t easy, and it’s nice to see how happy they are when they nail a skill."
What do you think is the easiest part of skiing to teach? "The easiest part to teach is definitely stopping. This is mostly because it relates so easily to food. It’s french fries (parallel skies) to go and pizza (skis in a triangle) to stop. After stopping is mastered the next step is turning, which is more difficult because there’s a lot of control and shifting weight involved in turning.
"All this is taught while moving, so it involves a lot of using a loud but friendly voice and celebrating when they successfully stop for the first time."
What was the reaction of your skier? "When I was first paired with my student, I could tell he was hesitant and nervous about what was to come. After a few times down the hill, his demeanor changed, and I could tell he was excited.
"Every time I asked if he was ready to go again he replied with an enthusiastic “Yes!” I was also the first to take him on the rope-tow; it was difficult at first, but he was eager to go again by the end! That’s the fun part!
A youngster gets a lift up the hill thanks to the rope tow at Hard’ack.
Ruthie Laroche/
Learning the ropes:
Hard'ack utilizes a rope tow to get skiers and riders up the hill.
"It might be intimidating at first, and you have to hold on tight. We practiced the skill before the lessons. We encourage kids to go up as high as they can go.
Back to the basics
“The athletes noted the value of getting back to basics, and it was cool to see the athletes supporting and encouraging the kids,” said Dawson.
“The students are totally excited to do the lessons, and it’s cool to see that. I wasn’t sure how they’d react this year, especially with COVID. Learning to ski builds confidence, and if you decide to race, it takes dedication. You have to have a good work ethic for school and for skiing. You can’t just show up and expect to be good. You have to work at it to improve.”
