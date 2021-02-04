You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Sports
featured

BFA Alpine team helps local youngsters learn to ski

Ruthie Laroche

Sports Editor

ST. ALBANS — Members of the BFA St. Albans alpine and Nordic ski teams have partnered with St. Albans Recreation to teach local kids to ski this winter. It’s a program that the community, including one of the current alpine team members, has enjoyed in the past.

Ian MacKenzie

BFA Alpine skier, Ian MacKenzie, helps a student navigate the hill at Hard’ack.

BFA gives back to the community

BFA Alpine coach Helen Dawson, in her second year with the program, coming to BFA from Lamoille Union.

“Giving back can give students a nice sense of purpose. We don’t have as many human interactions now, and this adds a nice sense of purpose,” said Dawson.

“I coach because I share the joy and love of the sport. It’s cool to see that come from the athletes. Even though they are with strangers, they get to connect and share the activity.”

Hard'ack skiing

1 of 19
Learn to ski student

A youngster gets a lift up the hill thanks to the rope tow at Hard’ack.

Back to the basics

“The athletes noted the value of getting back to basics, and it was cool to see the athletes supporting and encouraging the kids,” said Dawson.

“The students are totally excited to do the lessons, and it’s cool to see that. I wasn’t sure how they’d react this year, especially with COVID. Learning to ski builds confidence, and if you decide to race, it takes dedication. You have to have a good work ethic for school and for skiing. You can’t just show up and expect to be good. You have to work at it to improve.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you