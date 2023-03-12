After an exciting two days at Districts, I was back at it a week later, racing at States. This time it would be without BFA-St. Albans' skiers Molly MacKenzie and Maya Frost, and the Rice boys' Alpine team. However, all was not lost, as I was still able to share the experience with the amazing Rice girls' Alpine team.
On Monday, March 6, I was up at 5 a.m. preparing my equipment for the State Championship Giant Slalom race. I scanned the lodge while booting up; there were new teams and racers from the Southern District, whom I had never raced, who filled the tables. Once we suited up, we headed out for inspection. We noticed the set of the course was simple, but the hill it was set on was different from what we were used to.
Burke is a beast for ski racing: If you don't know anything about Burke Mountain, it should be mentioned that it is known for its incredible racing academy. They crank out some of the best racers in the world year after year, with new graduates making their way to the World Cup every year. USA's star alpine athlete Mikaela Shiffrin spent almost all of her training time here before breaking into the World Cup and dominating the sport.
One reason Burke Mountain Academy can produce athletes like Mikaela is that Burke has ice. I'm used to ice, but at Burke they purposely inject the hill with water to create the hardest surface possible. I'm proud to say that my race skis are sharp, 183cm (6 foot), razor blades. They have sliced my fingers open with almost no force many times, but if you make one small balance mistake while skiing this surface, it can end a run in a split second. Some racers even bring two or three identical pairs of skis to have a pair for slipping and warming up, a pair for first run, and a pair for second run. However, since race skis are about $1,000 a piece, not all of us can afford that. Therefore we must tune diligently the night before these races.
As the first run got underway, I stayed up top cheering on my Rice teammates and eventually brought their coats down. Winds were starting to pick up, and the gates were sometimes lying on the ground during gusts.
High winds on the first run: When I arrived for my first run, the wind was about 30mph at the start, and it felt like a frozen tundra. My first run placed me 25th, but it lacked that fiery style I had at Districts. After a quick reset and inspection, I was back at the top, helping to launch the girls.
The main lift had shut down for wind gusts of 50mph. When I pulled up for my second run, I quickly noticed that the tundra-like conditions had become more like the Arctic's. Normally, you bundle up in Arctic conditions, but I was stripping down. It was brutal, but with the help of my coaches, I kept warm.
I received a great course report from Lamoille independent Stokley Puleio, and as I lunged out of the starting gate, I was able to bring that fiery skiing back.
Great Save! All was going well until one of the small rollers. I knew it was there from inspection, and I knew how to handle it, but I got pushed back on my skis ever so slightly. As I crested the roller, my ski tips were off the ground, which caused a delayed turn initiation that threw me off balance. I made the split-second decision to wait for the tips to land, hook up, and bring me around the next turn and put me on balance.
Well, they didn't land fast enough. With one ski high in the air, I shot straight off the course and over to the catch fencing before pulling a U-turn and rejoining. The crowd below cheered me through the next four gates and across the line. As the announcer said, GS stands for "Great Save". I had finished that day 35th in the State.
I must mention how well the Rice girls did because they crushed it. Tela Haskel placed third in her final high school GS race, Taylor Moulton placed 12th, Ella McCormack placed 29th, Moriah Neider 35th, Stella Holmes 38th, and Eve Neider 43rd. We were happy to have each finished two great runs at the end of the day.
Tuesday, March 7, started off much like day one, except this time, we had Slalom skis on. The course seemed simple, but again, that injected surface looked like the trickiest factor.
The girls skied insanely well on the first run. We were a "team" of eight today, with the addition of former Rice athlete, now independent Blythe Fitch-O'Leary.
After my coat run, it was time to get in the zone. I was joined by my sister Molly at the starting area, which reduced the loneliness. I went through my warmup routine, got clicked in, and skated off to the start. With five skiers before me, I noticed just how icy it was. I don't know how those first gates would have gone if it wasn't for Coach Bobby's (Cochran) pep talk. As
I received my ten-second warning, cheers of encouragement from Molly, assistant coach Katie (Cutting), Bobby, and even other coaches. I gave it my all, followed my coach's suggestions, and laid down a solid first run despite a course that caused many top skiers to end up hiking.
After the second run inspection, my course looked similar to the first. For the last time this year, I cheered as loud as my worn-out voice could for the Rice Girls. The turns they laid down were so cool to watch. As the girl's run concluded, I geared up for the last run of my junior year.
With Bobby, Katie, and Molly shielding me from the wind, I psyched myself up. I launched out of the gate, navigated the icy turns, then opened up my skiing to build speed as the snow grew more grippy on the way down. Halfway down, I realized that skiing Districts, powder, and States in one week is a lot of skiing (nine out of 10 days). My legs were screaming in pain. I could almost feel the muscle fibers snapping with every powerful turn.
Thankfully, 10 gates from the line, the cheers of the girls' team, my parents, my grandparents, and Rice parents flooded my ears. With this added energy, I attacked the end of the course with everything I had. I crossed the line knowing it was a great run.
Gasping for breath, I returned my bib and exited through the corridor of red safety netting. Before I could even unbuckle my unbearably tight boots, I looked up to find myself surrounded by some of my favorite skiers on earth, the Rice girls' Team. Their high fives, smiles, and congratulations made that run so special. I thought they would be in the lodge warming up after two long days of tough skiing, so the fact that they came out to cheer me to the line and congratulate me at the end meant so much to me. It just shows how wonderful this Rice Alpine Team is.
On top of all this, I had my Mom (Rachel), Dad (Doug), and grandparents (Roland and Suzanne Ludlam) walking over, all while Molly skied down with my coat to congratulate me. It was the perfect end to a run. I placed 19th in the Vermont State Championship Slalom.
My teammates showed that they are a force to be reckoned with, producing some breathtaking skiing. In her last race as a high schooler, Tela Haskel landed a tremendous 10th place. Taylor Moulton placed 13th, Moriah Neider 18th, and Stella Holmes 31st. Ella McCormack and Eve Neider gave it their all out there, but that involves a lot of risk, which caused them to miss the finish line.
Finally, one of the greatest highlights of States: independent racer Blythe Fitch-O'Leary smoked the second run, skiing herself into first place with a gap of 1.04 seconds to her nearest rival in second. Whether she realizes it or not, Blythe has always been a mentor to me, helping with inspection, technical advice, and always keeping the atmosphere light and fun. It has been awe-inspiring to ski alongside her for the last two seasons, and it was so cool to watch her produce some stunning skiing at her final high school race and be crowned Vermont State Alpine Champion.
Racing as an independent is often seen as a disadvantage, and in many ways it is. It's harder to qualify for races like States, you have to travel long distances to train, and you train with people you don't go to school with. I agree with all those points, but when people ask me if I miss not getting to race for a team, I tell them no. I race on a marvelous team. When I finished that last run at States, I forgot I was in a BFA suit. Post-race, I wore a Rice-colored tutu and lei and headed for a group photo some of my favorite people in the world.
I'm happy to represent and race in BFA colors, but the fact that I sometimes forget I race in them is not necessarily a bad thing. Every second I spend with any of my fabulous teammates is pure joy. It's going to be so hard to leave them over the summer.
If any of my teammates read this, all I can say is this: skiing with all of you guys is beyond what I ever imagined the peak of fun could be. I'm saddened by the fact that the season has come to an end, but this team has allowed me to enjoy some of the best days of my life, and that's all because of you. I'll never forget you and all the fun things we have done together. Thank you!
