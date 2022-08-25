The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites will return nearly two-thirds of last year's team, and the program hopes to build on last season's success as they tackle 2022.
Q&A with head coach Geoff Murray
What's the team looking like overall for 2022? We've got 29 players on the roster, and we have some experience from last year getting to the quarterfinals. That was a good experience for these guys coming into this campaign. And we've got similar numbers in each class, so it's a good balance.
How did the team prepare for the season over the summer? I want to compliment the players who came to volunteer sessions over the summer; we consistently had over 30 players, and we had many guys in the weight room preparing for the season. The summer has created some excitement, and that's carried over to camp, where we have over 63 players who came out to play football; that's an exciting start for the 2022 campaign. Between our success last year and the young guys coming in after COVID, there's a lot of excitement and compete. These guys love the sport and have the attitude that they're not just showing up for something to do; they're here to grind and work every day, and that's exciting. We've seen selflessness and effort--the qualities we want to help young people develop for the rest of their lives. Football is another arena to help the younger generation develop those skills, and we're fortunate to have guys who buy into that. We play football for a short time in our lives, but it can have a lasting impact. Part of our job, whether on the field or in the classroom, is to help student-athletes use these experiences to win at life.
Who will be filling key positions this year? Liam Wood, a senior, and Seneca Durocher, a junior, will be at quarterback. Offensively this group wants more. We're working to become fundamentally sound and expand as we move forward. With our experience, we've been able to move quickly and execute concepts offensively and defensively, and the guys are committed to that.
We've got 10 or 12 linemen, led by James Harrison, working hard to develop depth. Five are returning with varsity experience. Both tight ends, Tim Sanders and Daniel Raftery, are returning as well. They've been working with the new guys to get them up to speed. We don't have a 50 man roster or an offense and a defense anymore, so we have many players that play both ways. The more depth we have, the better.
We've got a bullpen of running backs, including Landon Underwood, Parker Daudelin, Gabe Laughlin, Isaac Gratton, Sam Bapp, Kodee Barrette, Deagan Rathburn. Landon Underwood, who's also our kicker, is working really hard and gives everything he's got in every drill.
What are you looking to build on from last season? We're working on our compete level and looking to become more consistent throughout four quarters. At times last year, we'd have a good quarter, but the next would not be so good. If we can develop that consistently over 48 minutes, we'll be in good shape. In the fourth quarter, you want to be right there in the ball game. Our mental and physical execution has to take over in the fourth quarter. We can't have valleys where we get 30 yards of penalties on a drive. And some of that consistency will come from experience. Last year we had two guys with 11v11 experience. Last year's seniors led well and instilled that compete, and that's who this group is this year. They like to compete.
Who will return as assistant coaches? Our entire staff is back, including Rusty Brannon and Keith Carleton, and we've got a blast from the past coming back in Anthony Sorrentino. These guys work hard to prepare and care about the guys. You see that every day on the field and in the hallways at school. They'll work to build that connection with the players. There's an old coaching saying: 'They don't care what you know until they know that you care.' Coaching is all about managing relationships, and we're going to really focus on that as well.
