BFA-St. Albans had five athletes compete in the two-day Vermont Decathlon Championship (June 19-20). Senior Maya Frost and Sophomore Kate Storms competed in the girls' Decathlon.
Results
Maya Frost: Maya scored 3,111 points over the two days, placing 28th out of 65 and making her the eighth-best BFA girl in the Decathlon. Maya had better scores in six of the ten events compared to last year.
Kate Storms: Kate scored 2,181 points to place 53rd and improved in seven of the ten events compared to last year.
Edan Peters: Freshman Edan Peters competed well on day one but missed day two.
Jonathan Ireland: Senior Jonathan Ireland competing in his first Decathlon had a solid two days. He scored 3,797 points to place 39th and set eight Personal Bests.
Will Hughes: Junior Will Hughes was expected to be one of the top guys this year after placing sixth in last year's Decathlon; he didn't disappoint. Everyone was chasing South Burlington's Vaughn Larkin. Larkin, just back in Vermont from the Nike National Championships in Eugene, OR, bettering 6,000 pts. for the first time. Vaughn looked a little tired to start, but he soon got his legs under him and held first for most of the two days. Will was consistently hovering around second to fourth place. The standings shifted as athletes finished stronger in events than those around them. Going into the last event, and the dreaded 1500m, Will was in fourth place and had to have a solid race to outscore his competition and move up the standings. He knew what pace he needed to run and set off to get the job done. Will took the lead at 600m and slowly pulled away from his competition; he did what he had to do, but you can't control what your competition does behind you, and they were able to stay just close enough to keep Will in fourth place. He missed being third by six points. A two or three-second deviation by either runner could have made the difference between them. With the top two guys being seniors, it sets the stage for a great battle next year between Will and the rest of the field. Will scored 5,512 points, making him the third-best Decathlete in BFA history.
Athletes react
Kate Storms: This was my second time competing in the Decathlon, so I knew what to expect and how to train for it. Competing in ten events was challenging, but it was also rewarding and fun. The events I enjoyed the most were the 400m dash, Javelin, and shot put. The hardest events for me were the 100m hurdles, high jump, and the 1500m. I loved the energetic atmosphere and the support everyone had for one another. My experience was unforgettable, and I will definitely be competing again next season.
Will Hughes: My two-day experience with Decathlon was amazing; being the last meet to hang out with the coaches and some of my teammates was awesome. Competing in ten events in two days is definitely one of the harder things I had to do during this track season, if not the hardest, but I loved every second. I would say the shotput was my hardest event, mainly because I hadn’t practiced it many times before the Decathlon. Usually, my favorite event would be the 400m, but this year, I can’t decide between the 110 hurdles or the last event of the meet, the 1500. The fun thing that I really enjoyed about Decathlon was competing against college athletes who were either trying to make the Decathlon team for their school or just doing it for fun.
Jonathan Ireland: Although there was a lot of downtime between competitions, trying new events was rewarding. The events I had never done until Decathlon were the 110m hurdles, 400m, 1500m, shot put, discus, and Javelin. My favorite event that was new for me was the shot put because I was only a few feet shy of making the state qualifying mark. The hardest event for me was the 1500m because I haven't trained for distance. It was a long two days, and I honestly felt like going home early, but I stuck with it and finished all my events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.