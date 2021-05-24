RICHFORD - This spring, two rival schools joined forces to ensure that athletes from both schools would have the chance to practice, learn, and compete. Enosburg was low on numbers, and the team's new coach, Luke Shippert, was also new to the sport.
"I've never coached track and field, and I'm learning a lot from Coach (Richard) Flint. When I agreed to coach, we asked Richford if we could combine, and it's worked out well," said Shippert.
"I let the kids decide if they wanted to combine. They voted, and they all wanted to combine. There are a lot of friendships that have been made."
Flint seconded Shippert's sentiment on the combined teams. "Enosburg joined us this year, and it's like everyone is brothers and sisters. They cheer for one another, even if they're in a race together. This group really wants to make you coach forever. They're great kids."
The teams practice together during the week and travel together to meets. "Practicing together makes us want to push each other harder. We're like a team, even though we're against each other in meets," said Carly Archambault of Richford.
"I actually prefer to be at Richford because there are more people, and it's easier to find someone to match your pace and challenge you," said Enosburg athlete Selina Lawyer.
"For me personally, it's good to see the way a different school trains and how they approach things. It gives a new perspective," said Enosburg senior Aleem Leach-Peel.
"Aleem has more experience than I do with discus and javelin, and he's helped me with my throwing. I've added 20 feet to my PR this year," said Luke Viens.
Extra help from the Deputy Sheriff: Andre Labier, is a deputy sheriff and also works with the track and field program at Richford High School.
"These young runners practice without a track, pits, or equipment, and that's a real handicap, so what they're doing is impressive. It really brings tears to our eyes to see their enthusiasm," said Labier.
"Mt. Flint is well-loved by the community, the athletes, and the staff, and we're so fortunate to have someone like him to work with these teams."
