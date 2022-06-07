The No. 3 Enosburg Hornets are on the road at the No. 2 Mt. Abraham Eagles for a 4:30 to battle for a chance to play at Castleton in the D2 Vermont Softball State Championship!
The No. 6 Richford Rockets are on their way to No. 2 Danville looking for another upset and a chance to contend for the D4 Vermont Softball State Championship! First pitch is at 4:30.
