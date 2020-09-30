WILLISTON - BFA golf coach Chris Hungerford and the BFA boys' golf team competed at the Williston Golf Course on Monday, picking up wins against South Burlington and Essex.
The team golfed for a total of 184 with the top four individual golfers scoring as follows: Nathan Benoit (38), Owen Benoit (38), Darik Gregoire (50), Camden Piper (58)
Owen and Nathan Benoit were co-medalists with 2-over par 38, and both had 2 birdies in their rounds. The teams played in the pouring rain and blowing wind for the entire round.
'It was great to get the team out for a match, and they did very well given the tough conditions that we were playing in," said Hungerford. "Nathan and Owen played amazing rounds, and are certainly both in the running for winning medalist at Sectionals."