ST. ALBANS – Phil Roberge cared deeply about the Champlain Country Club and on Thursday, members of the club demonstrated just how much they cared about Phil.
On a cold, rainy day friends and family of Roberge’s gathered at Juniper Hill, on hole number six to take a look at the beautiful, granite bench placed there in Phil’s memory.
After photos were taken, the group made their way back to the clubhouse where they enjoyed Phil’s favorite drink, a White Russian, and chat about the man they loved.
Phil’s children, Amy and Steve, his longtime partner, Barbara Convard, Mike Swim, Jack Eldridge, and a handful of Phil’s golfing buddies gathered to speak about Phil.
“Whenever I walk into this place, I always feel like he’s here,” said Amy, “ and the bench makes it extra special.”
Amy recalled her father’s love for beautifying the golf course, many times bringing flowers and shrubs from his gardens at home.
She also remembered hearing about the time her father hit a hole in one. He was taking Convard golfing for the first time.
“We hit out golf balls, and he couldn’t find his!” said Convard, “and when he found it, he had finally gotten a hole in one.”
Convard noted that Phil was always ready to help someone who needed help.
“He was a religious person and he always helped others--mentally, physically, however he could,” said Barbara. “I loved him dearly.”
Steve Roberge, Phil’s son, used to golf in high school with his father.
“I remember caddying for him, and that was special,” said Steve. “I got to know some of his friends that way, and I still know them to this day.”
Jack Eldridge, a good friend of Phil’s and a driving force behind the memorial bench, recalled a conversation he had recently about Phil.
Phil was a member at Rocky Ridge before coming to CCC. The club pro, Eddie Coleman, from the St. Albans area, told Eldridge that Phil set the course record with a 65 before the course was changed.
Bob Svenson, this year’s super, super senior club champion was a longtime friend of Phil’s.
“We played a lot of golf together as partners and as adversaries, and he was one tough adversary!” said Svenson. “
Svenson remembered Phil earning the course record at CCC for the total on the four par threes.
“It should be 12, but he had eight,” said Svenson, chuckling. “He had two birdies, a par, and a hole in one.”
“We were in a match against each other, and as he was want to do, he made a miracle shot and won,” said Svenson. “I did forgive him eventually!”
Jack Palmer also spent years golfing with Roberge.
“He was an absolute pleasure to play golf with,” said Palmer. “I played with him when he had good days and bad days, and he was always the same guy--pleasant and nice.”
Ed Daniel remembered a year when most of his golfing buddies moved away; that spring he began golfing with Phil.
“I remember the first day we golfed together. I was just thankful my ball went down the middle of the fairway!” said Daniel. “Phil was always positive and had great advice.”
Mike Swim, the club pro at CCC, spent plenty of time with Phil as a golfer and a gardener.
“Phil was one of my favorite members. He loved the golfers, but he also cared for the course. He wanted to make it a special place, and he did.”
Chris Castor, a member of the CCC board, was, along with Eldridge and Swim, instrumental in the fundraising effort for the bench.
“Phil always had a smile on his face and never had a bad word to say about anyone,” said Castor. “Jack and I both knew that the bench was the perfect gift with all the time and effort he put in the course. Now his love for the course will live on for years.”
A Calcutta was held to raise money for the bench, plaques for the Phil Roberge Memorial Golf Tournament, and money for enhancing the flower gardens at the course.
Swim noted that the course plans to continue an annual fundraiser to keep Phil’s work alive at the course.
One place that’s going to receive immediate rejuvenation is Juniper Hill. Roberge planted the juniper bushes, taken from his own yard, years ago and built the rock walls.
“That’s a signature spot that needs to be taken care of,” said Swim.
Phil’s children were comforted and pleased with the outpouring of support from the golf community.
“I noticed at the Calcutta and the celebration of life, how highly everyone spoke of my Dad,” said Steve. “To see his friends and hear their stories is eyeopening and an honor. We’ve seen him this way our whole lives, but it’s so good to hear it from others.”