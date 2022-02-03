ST. ALBANS - Ben Roberts, a BFA St. Albans native and graduate of BFA St. Albans and Castleton University, was named the ninth head coach of the storied BFA Bobwhites hockey team on Friday, Jan. 28. Roberts will take the helm for the 2022-23 season.
BFA St. Albans athletic director Dan Marlow spoke highly of Roberts, "We see Ben’s selection as part of a succession plan to maintain the culture and integrity of the existing Bobwhite Hockey program following the dedicated and successful influence of Coach Ducolon. Ben has a passion for coaching and a love of the BFA and St Albans greater community."
Roberts excelled in three sports at BFA St. Albans, and played hockey and lacrosse at Castleton. He’s served as an assistant coach for BFA St. Albans Bobwhite hockey program under coach Toby Ducolon for the last five years. Ducolon, who's coached the Bobwhites' hockey team for 32 years, announced his retirement earlier in the year.
Q&A with Ben Roberts
As a BFA hockey alumni, what does it mean to you to have the opportunity to be the ninth coach of the program? I'm very grateful for the opportunity to be the next head coach for the BFA St. Albans boys’ varsity hockey team. The community has seen great success with the program, and more importantly, the program has made a tremendous impact on the players and people involved. I will do my best to ensure the tradition is carried forward.
What impact did BFA St. Albans athletics have on your life, and what role did that play in motivating you to want to give back to the program? BFA athletics played a huge role in who I am today. I was fortunate to play multiple sports in high school, and I had great coaches, great teammates, and a lot of great memories from those years. The memories are what motivate me to give back today.
What have you learned from former coaches that you look forward to implementing at BFA? While each sport has different x’s and o’s, the coaches I relate to the most did an excellent job developing a team identity and a team culture. I’m extremely lucky to be taking over a program that has deep roots. The BFA hockey identity and culture are about doing things the right way, not cutting corners, being held accountable for your actions, being consistent and fair, working hard, never giving up, having fun, and learning how to come together as a team. The values that BFA hockey instills in its players are lifelong lessons.
I've been helping Coach Ducolon and Coach McDonald the last few winters, and they have always asked for feedback and ideas from the coaching staff. People joke about our team having more coaches than players. I have learned that coaching is about surrounding yourself with good people, and one person doesn't have all the answers.
What experiences in your background will help you excel at this position? The experiences and relationships I have from playing at the collegiate level will directly help continue the BFA hockey tradition. I look forward to finishing out this year strong, and I'm excited for the opportunity next year!
2022-23 First assistant coach Josh Corrigan:
Josh Corrigan, who's been with the program for a decade, spoke of his BFA hockey coaches' impact on his life.
"Coach Mac and Coach Ducolon have had a huge impact on where I am today. They molded me as a student-athlete, helped inspire me to become a high school teacher and coach, and certainly have continued to influence me today in a way that has allowed me to become a better teacher and coach," said Corrigan. "The best part is the close friendships all of our families have developed--we have a lot of fun and it really is something special to be a part of."
'Change does not change tradition...it strengthens it.' "I'm excited and grateful that Coach Roberts has asked us to stick around. Coach Ducolon expressed to the team this year that 'Change does not change tradition...it strengthens it.' The tradition of BFA Hockey is special, and I know Coach Roberts will carry it forward with tremendous pride. I'm looking forward to working with him and all the current and future Bobwhites to help strengthen our tradition."
Toby Ducolon gave Roberts his endorsement and looks forward to working with him in the future.
"Ben Roberts is smart, hard-working, has a very good hockey mind, and is very loyal to BFA St. Albans and the community. I believe BFA hockey is better today than it was yesterday. The program under Ben Roberts and Josh Corrigan is in the perfect position for the future."
Selecting a coach with a background in college athletics was a good fit, according to Ducolon. "The BFA administration did a great job getting a previous college player for the position. Ben will be very helpful when we have a student-athlete wanting to play at the next level.
Ducolon and the current staff will return to assist in 2022-23. "After the announcement on Friday, Ben asked all current coaches, including myself, to coach next winter, and all five accepted his offer. Our current players were very excited about the announcement on Friday. All incoming players, their families, and the community should be very happy with the announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.