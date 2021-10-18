245667843_884920785717870_3016927887629074197_n.jpg

Four middle school runners representing Bellows Free Academy St. Albans pose for a post-race photo. Left to right: Toby Hurteau, Kaitlyn Lumbra, Liam Patenaude, Nolan Rocheleau, Isaac Branon.

 Courtesy of BFA St. Albans cross country
The Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans cross country team traveled  to Saratoga Springs, NY, Saturday, Oct. 16, for the 39th Annual Burnt Hills Invitational.
 
Many of the schools in that area of New York are the size of small colleges with student populations of 6,000-8,000 students. All of the BFA-St. Albans athletes competed well with many top 75 finishes; the top 75 received medals in each race. Our local middle schoolers especially did well competing against runners who specialized in cross country, not splitting their time between two sports, and racing on tired legs from doing so.
 
Middle School highlights: The day started off with a bang. Kaitlyn Lumbra, an 8th grader from Georgia won the Modified Girls race (middle school). Her time of 12:21 over the 1.7 mile course gave her a comfortable 36 second victory. Kaitlyn went out with the leaders; halfway through the course she was about 10 meters behind the leader, but quickly closed the gap and then slowly pulled away.
 
Next up was the Modified Boys race. Fairfield's Nolan Howrigan, an 8th grader, ran a smart race, slowly moving up through the pack to finish a strong 12th place in a time of 12:14. Georgia's Toby Hurteau, an 8th grader, got a great start off the line to place a strong 19th in a time of 12:25. Isaac Branon, a Fairfield 8th grader ran a consistent race and had a strong finish to place 23rd in a time of 12:30. Liam Patenaude, a Fairfield 7th grader ran a great race to place 97th with a time of 14:30.
 
JV B Race: Next up was the boys JV "B" race. BFA was well represented by Colin Langlois 98th in 28:19 and followed closely by Landon Corigan 99th in 28:34. Hayden Stanislas placed 110th in 32:49, Terrence Lawrence 11th in 33:37 and Tristan Boomhover 112th in 34:14 for the 3.05 mile course.
Maya Frost 
Girls JV: BFA ST. Albans had our next medal winner in junior Maya Frost placing 61st in a time of 25:41. Kaya Hudak placed 76th in 26:41, Lindsay Bernard 81st 27:17, Lila Dumont 83rd in 27:19, Ava Dumont 105th in 29:25, Quinn Steele 107th in 29:57, Lily Foisy 119th in 32:22, Mackenzie Smith 127th in 37:05, and Kate Reilly 129th in 39:36 for the 3.05 mile course.
Tanner Dalley, Lucas MacKenzie,  Marshall Herbert, Taro Ditch, Brayden Vincent display their medals. 

Boys JV "A":The BFA St. Albans boys JV runners had their best day of the season winning 5 medals. Freshman Brayden Vincent led the way with a 40th place in a time of 20:00, Taro Ditch was 60th in 21:12, Tanner Dally 65th in 21:44, Lucas MacKenzie 67th in 21:49, Marshall Herbert 73rd in 22:19, and Cole Boyle 86th in 23:54.

 
Varsity girls: The varsity girls race was the first of the day to run in a driving rainstorm. Our girls had the pleasure of running against the number one ranked team in New York and the US: Saratoga. Loghan Hughes went out and ran an incredible race. She placed an amazing 8th place in 18:28 for the 3.05 mile course against some of the best girls in the country. Lauren Kate Garceau would place a strong 61st in 21:02, Ruby Dasaro 74th place in 21:25, Lydia Hodgeman 90th in 22:02, Kate Storms 102nd in 23:05, Carly Charron 109th in 24:29, and Amiya Sharp 120th in 26:25.
 
Boys varsity: The varsity boys race was held in a  torrential downpour. The boys took the conditions in full stride to put three in the top 10. Jacob Tremblay finished 8th at 15:49, Calvin Storms 9th 15:52, and Ethan Mashtare 10th in 15:55. All three ran together for most of the race and at a huge sprint for the finish. To put three guys in the top 10 at this race is a huge accomplishment for these guys.
 
Calvin Storms had his best race of the season to help gel our top three before the Vermont State Tournament. Porter Hurteau continued to impress with a 36th placing in 16:46. Will Hughes ran a strong race to place 93rd in 18:08. Freshman Teddy Tremblay continues to improve each race to place 124th in 19:17; Manny Chiapinelli would place 135th in 19:46. The team would place 4th against these powerhouse schools, only four points out of third.
 
BFA-St. Albans is off until the Vermont State Championships in two weeks at Thetford High School

